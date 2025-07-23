Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew transfer Aziel Jackson to Polish club

MLSsoccer staff

The Columbus Crew have transferred midfielder Aziel Jackson to Polish top-flight side Jagiellonia Białystok and retain a sell-on fee, the club announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old joined Columbus last summer from St. Louis CITY SC, producing 4g/5a in 27 regular-season appearances for the club. He was also part of their Leagues Cup 2024-winning squad.

A product of the New York Red Bulls academy, Jackson spent several seasons abroad as a teenager with Toulouse FC (France) before returning to MLS with Minnesota United FC.

Jackson made a name for himself at Minnesota's reserve team, leading MNUFC2 with 10g/7a while earning MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honors in 2022.

In 2023, Jackson helped St. Louis win the Western Conference regular-season title during a historic expansion year.

