New York Red Bulls sign midfielder Gustav Berggren

The New York Red Bulls have acquired midfielder Gustav Berggren from Polish top-flight side Raków Częstochowa, the club announced Wednesday.

“We are excited to add a player like Gustav to our roster,” said head of sport Jochen Schneider. “He is someone who will bring quality, leadership and a winning mentality to our team, and we are happy to have him join the club.”

Berggren has accumulated 18 goals and 26 assists in 276 first-team games since breaking through at BK Häcken in Sweden's Allsvenskan. He's won two league titles, one apiece at Raków and Häcken.

The 27-year-old Sweden native is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

Berggren arrives shortly after RBNY's loan for midfielder Felipe Carballo ended; the Uruguay international joined last summer from Brazil's Grêmio.

This year, homegrowns Peter Stroud and Daniel Edelman have played the majority of New York's midfield minutes alongside star Emil Forsberg.

“Gustav possesses the abilities that we want in our central midfielders, and we are pleased to have him on our team,” said head coach Sandro Schwarz.

“He will be a great asset to our midfield, and we are looking forward to having the opportunity to work with him.”

After making MLS Cup 2024, the Red Bulls are fighting to secure a league-record 16th straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip. They're currently ninth in the Eastern Conference with 33 points (9W-9L-6D).

As a summer signing, Berggren is eligible to debut once the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24.