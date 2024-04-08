Tigres UANL vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Columbus are also navigating somewhat choppy waters of late, going winless in their last four matches across all competitions (0W-1L-3D) amid the two-game suspension of club star Cucho Hernández .

The Colombian international, who missed Leg 1 over head coach Wilfried Nancy's enforced "team policy," returned in Matchday 8 against D.C. United . But the striker received a 75th-minute red card in the 1-1 draw , bailed out by USMNT midfielder Aidan Morris ' equalizing golazo.

Cucho's ensuing league suspension won't apply on Tuesday, meaning the Crew should have their best player available at El Volcán – where a win by any result or a draw by two or more goals automatically sends them to the semifinals. They'll be without Morris, though, after the homegrown standout was red-carded in Leg 1.