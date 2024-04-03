Concacaf Champions Cup: Columbus Crew, Tigres UANL battle to draw

Columbus Crew and Tigres UANL battled to a 1-1 draw in a scintillating opening leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals at Lower.com Field Tuesday night.

The second leg will be played April 9 at Estadio Universitario. The winner meets either Inter Miami CF or CF Monterrey in the semifinals in late April.

In a match delayed two hours due to thunderstorms, Tigres UANL struck first when André-Pierre Gignac latched onto a Diego Lainez chipped cross and cushioned a glancing header inside the far post in the 18th minute. It was his 19th goal all-time in the competition.

The goal came one minute after Marino Hinestroza, who arrived in Columbus via a transfer from Liga MX side Pachuca, fired just wide of the far post.

The Crew, playing without star forward Cucho Hernández for a second straight match due to "team policy," per manager Wilfried Nancy, pushed for the equalizer. Diego Rossi found it two minutes before halftime, turning and scoring his first goal of the season off the far post after Aidan Morris forced a turnover off the press.

The Crew pushed the envelope, had more possession and dominated in shot attempts, but they were reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute as Morris was sent off for his second bookable offense in the span of two minutes.