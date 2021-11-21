Three Takeaways from Sporting KC's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs win over Vancouver

Here are three takeaways from the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One game, where the hosts showed their quality as the No. 3 seed.

“The ability for him to get on the backside of that first goal was unreal,” SKC sporting director and manager Peter Vermes said afterward. “Great ball, not easy to do, then a tremendous finish by [Shelton]. Then his goal was spectacular. It's kind of like the one he scored on the south side coming in with his left foot. This was a little different. It just overpowered the goalkeeper. Him, the rest of the team, they were locked in.”

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen him be this effective in a game in all the time I’ve watched him. That’s a big statement for me to make, but this is a player I know quite well since we were both picked in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft and I’ve followed his career from a close enough distance. He was simply sensational tonight, even assisting on Khiry Shelton ’s opener.

It’s impossible to talk about this game without mentioning the performance of Sporting KC right back Graham Zusi . Even if he hadn’t scored a second-half banger, the 35-year-old rolling back the clock was something to behold.

“First game of the playoffs is always kind of a tricky one,” Zusi said post-game. “The energy is just so high, the games can be a bit hectic. I thought we were very smart in our play tonight, didn't try to force playing out of the back initially. And then our guys up top, when we did play long, were fantastic in their hold-up play and allowed the rest of us to come up and help them as well. Just a very solid, smart performance from the boys.”

You need your most important and most experienced players to be at their very best in the playoffs, and Sporting KC got that and then some from Zusi.

Positionally he was excellent down the right flank, and defensively he barely put a foot wrong. The amount of pinpoint accurate switches he hit to Daniel Salloi was a big reason why Sporting pinned the Whitecaps back and created so many problems in the final third. And of course, he capped off his impressive night with the fabulous strike from outside the box.

“And then the other is you could see in the first half, especially the amount of times that we played very direct and Khiry did a tremendous job today running into space, holding balls up – he was just a nuisance for their back three. They had a really difficult time with his movement off the ball and then his athleticism into those spaces was just tremendous.”

“We had the same kind of opportunities in the game that we played at their place, especially from Zusi's side, from right to left,” Vermes said. “We felt a lot of diagonal balls were going to be a part of the game.

The most obvious weapon they utilized was cross-field diagonal passes, especially from right to left – from Zusi to Salloi. Aside from getting one of their most dangerous players on the ball, it pulled the three Vancouver center backs out into the wide areas where center backs don’t normally like to be.

As well as needing big performances from your big players, it doesn’t hurt to get it tactically right either – and that’s exactly what Vermes did.

That’s not to say that Sporting didn’t mix it up; they did and impressed along the way. At times Salloi took a more inside-left role, which put him closer to Shelton and allowed for more combinations between the midfielders on the front line.

In recent years, Sporting have been one of the better passing and possession sides in MLS, but they mostly ditched that patient strategy for a slightly more direct approach that paid off. Despite having just 37.3% of the ball in this matchup, they still generated twice as many shots (12-6) as the Whitecaps and got the goals they needed.

SKC knew those like Ryan Gauld and Brian White would bring danger, but all that got past goalkeeper Tim Melia was a first-half penalty kick from Cristian Dajome. They lulled Vancouver forward, then pounced and proved opportunistic.