"Now for the pasta": Plotting Vancouver Whitecaps FC's journey to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs

Eighteen months ago, a scenario in which BC Place would be home to over 25,000 fans for a Vancouver Whitecaps FC match was borderline unfathomable. Heck, even four months ago when the Whitecaps were still playing “home” games in Utah, it seemed a dream off in the distance. A cruel mirage in a pandemic-fueled hellscape.

That distant hope arrived eventually and circumstances merged beautifully on Decision Day. After returning to BC Place at the end of the summer, the Whitecaps' home form aided a run up the table. They hosted the high-flying Seattle Sounders in their final game, knowing a point would be enough to secure an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs place – the improbable destination of their improbable journey. The supporters showed up for the occasion, as did the players. They did just enough to earn a playoff berth with a 1-1 draw.

It was time to celebrate. As the club enjoyed the achievement that night, sporting director Axel Schuster addressed the room. He asked if anybody didn’t believe what the team showed down the final stretch was the start of a sustainable foundation and push for 2022.

They all believed.

“I would like to have a season that we only notice we’re in the playoffs and not celebrate it. But we’re doing things here step by step,” Schuster told MLSsoccer.com before their Western Conference Round One game Saturday vs. Sporting Kansas City (5 pm ET | UniMás, MLSsoccer.com & App, TUDN). “We know where we’re coming from, and how challenging the last 18 months have been for the Canadian teams, I think it was a very good moment to celebrate.”

That belief was evident in the summer, even as the Whitecaps were eliminated from the Canadian Championship against CPL club Pacific FC, even when they had three wins in their first 18 MLS games this season. Under the guidance of interim head coach Vanni Sartini, Vancouver lost just twice in 14 games. Every result was absolutely necessary, finishing just a point ahead of the eighth-placed LA Galaxy.

“Well, the first day my goal was not to screw up,” Sartini quipped about taking over in late August.