Recap: Sporting Kansas City 3, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

Sporting Kansas City are through to the Western Conference Semifinals after a dominant 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday night.

Khiry Shelton and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin each netted in the first half, with Graham Zusi scoring a banger just shy of the hour-mark to complete the scoring for the hosts. Cristian Dajome briefly equalized for the Whitecaps with a first-half penalty kick, but that was the only goal the visitors could muster.

Sporting KC were on the front foot early and got rewarded with the opener on 17 minutes. Zusi provided the assist with a first-time feed back across goal that set up Shelton with a close-range finish.

The Whitecaps equalized from the penalty spot in the 39th minute. The spot-kick was awarded after Video Review by referee Alan Kelly for a handball on SKC defender Luis Martins, and converted by Dajome, who sent Tim Melia the wrong way and cashed home the equalizer.

But Vancouver couldn't carry the 1-1 scoreline to halftime, conceding the go-ahead goal on the final play of the first half. Isimat-Mirin pounced on a loose ball in the box after the Whitecaps couldn't clear a Johnny Russell corner kick, allowing the French defender to poke home the finish right on the goalmouth.