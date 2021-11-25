Portland's Sebastian Blanco leaves field in tears after suffering injury vs. Colorado

By Jason Le Miere @Jasonlemiere

The Portland Timbers' Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff hopes suffered a major blow in the second half of their Western Conference Semifinal against the Colorado Rapids on Thursday, with star playmaker Sebastian Blanco being forced to leave the game with an apparent hamstring injury.

As he looked to run onto a forward pass, Blanco collapsed to the ground, grabbing the back of his heavily taped left leg and immediately signaling that a substitution would be required. As he was replaced by Santiago Moreno, an emotional Blanco could be seen in tears before being comforted by Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese.

It's a brutal blow for Portland and Blanco, who had just returned to his best following an ACL tear suffered last summer that ruled him out for the second half of the 2020 season and the start of this year. He had seven goals and seven assists in 24 regular-season appearances (12 starts). In his last three games, including Sunday's Round One playoff win over Minnesota United, Blanco had five goals and an assist.

Sebastian Blanco Portland Timbers MLS Cup Playoffs

Related Stories

Recap: Colorado Rapids 0, Portland Timbers 1
MLS projected lineups - Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals
Predictions: Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals
More News
More News
Recap: Colorado Rapids 0, Portland Timbers 1

Recap: Colorado Rapids 0, Portland Timbers 1
Portland's Sebastian Blanco leaves field in tears after suffering injury vs. Colorado
MLS Cup Playoffs

Portland's Sebastian Blanco leaves field in tears after suffering injury vs. Colorado

Canada's World Cup qualifier vs. USA in January to take place in Hamilton, Ontario
What every MLS club would bring to Thanksgiving
Voices: Sam Jones

What every MLS club would bring to Thanksgiving
MLS projected lineups - Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals
MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS projected lineups - Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals
Toronto FC chase return to "winning franchise" with Bob Bradley at the wheel
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Toronto FC chase return to "winning franchise" with Bob Bradley at the wheel
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from COL vs. POR | November 25, 2021
15:21

Watch MLS in 15 from COL vs. POR | November 25, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers | November 25, 2021
4:10

HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers | November 25, 2021
RED CARD: Dairon Asprilla, Portland Timbers - 94th minute
0:28

RED CARD: Dairon Asprilla, Portland Timbers - 94th minute
GOAL: Larrys Mabiala, Portland Timbers - 90th minute
0:39

GOAL: Larrys Mabiala, Portland Timbers - 90th minute
More Video