Three Takeaways from Philadelphia Union's shootout win over Nashville SC

After 120 minutes in Sunday's first Eastern Conference Semifinal of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, it took a penalty shootout and a huge performance from Andre Blake to separate the Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC.
Here are three takeaways from the dramatic encounter.
When it comes to playoff soccer, we all know that the game comes down to the big players making the big plays when it counts. Our minds usually go to the DP attacking mid or the fox in the box goal scorer, but on Sunday in Pennsylvania, arguably the biggest goalkeeper in MLS was the one to make the biggest plays and send his side to the Eastern Conference Final.
His two saves to start the shootout set the stage for Nashville to ultimately fail to score with any of their four kicks, allowing his team to advance.
I don’t think anyone can truly question the talent or overall consistency of Andre Blake. Questions have been raised over one or two untimely errors he’s made in the past, but in this game, when it most counted, he reminded us that when a play needs to be made and his number is called, he usually responds. There are some top keepers in MLS and any attempt at a top five list would just lead to an endless debate on Twitter. But I think it’s safe to say that for the past couple of seasons, most of us would have had Blake in our top five. Jim Curtin even believes that this may be the best Blake has ever played in his career.
"He's become Goalkeeper of the Year, I think he's actually had a better year this year than even last but sometimes the way things shake out, people sometimes overlook it when you're that good," Curtin said afterward. "He did an amazing job tonight. I'm proud to have him wear the Philadelphia Union shirt. I hope he wears it for the rest of his career. But he's a special person, a winner and, again, I didn't watch any of the PKs but they told me he made two really good saves and two missed the target."
If, as expected, New England dispatch of NYCFC in the other Eastern Conference Semifinal on Tuesday (4:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes) and set up a date with the Union, there’s no doubt that Blake would be needed again, and perhaps in an even bigger way. But I think I speak for everyone associated with the Union, when I say, that no one would love for that to be the case more than Andre Blake — he’d fancy himself to come up big once again when needed.
After losing two of their best players in the offseason in Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie, we would have understood if the Philadelphia Union remained stagnant, or took a slight step back in 2021. That isn’t quite how it's played out.
Although they’d have loved to have found the consistency that would have been required to truly challenge New England, no matter what happens this postseason, the Union will be able to look back on the 2021 season and call it a a success.
"We lost two Best XI players this offseason, which is always difficult," Curtin said. "We lost Ray Gaddis, we lost a lot of key pieces to this franchise. But guys have seamlessly stepped in and done a job for us. This is the furthest we've ever been, it's a huge accomplishment for us. You could see the smiles and the happiness [with] the fans as you walked around the stadium with the players and that's, again, as electric and loud as I've ever seen this place – Club America game included. That was wild tonight. And it just kept getting louder and louder as we walked around as a team. It's something I'll never forget."
Truly great teams don’t just have one or two good seasons, they build a four to five year run that includes a lot of silverware and a lot of firsts. That’s what the Union have been doing for the past couple of seasons. They’ve won their first ever Supporters Shield, made it to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League and have now reached their first ever Conference Final. Those are signs that point to a club on cusp of a good run of success.
All of this success has been achieved without assembling an expensive squad. With only one DP, and a strong need for improvement in the No. 9 role, they’ve managed to keep winning more often than not. Curtin is clearly a good coach who knows what he’s doing. I wonder how much more he could do, and the Union could achieve, if he was able to truly invest in and slightly upgrade his squad in the offseason.
Nashville have been a success since entering MLS, there’s no debating that. In some senses they’ve even overachieved when compared to the average expansion side. In spite of that, there’s something that feels very incomplete about the 2021 season.
In Hany Mukhtar, they had a player who would be a worthy MVP and is one of most unique attacking threats in the country. And in Walker Zimmerman, a center back who knows how to lead his teammates and play at a high level consistently. I have the feeling that they will feel they could have, and maybe even should have, gone further this season.
One of their strongest regular season qualities came back to bite them in the postseason — their ability to avoid defeats and at least get a draw. So many times over the past couple of seasons, I’ve lauded their ability to avoid defeat, but on the other side of the same coin, that also points to an inability to find a way to grind out a few more wins. And in the end that’s what it came down to, a team that doesn’t lose too many but also doesn’t turn enough draws into wins and failed to find the winning goal in their biggest game of the season.
The nucleus for a team capable of sustaining a run of success is already there but interesting to see if Mukhtar can stay at this level when teams begin to gameplan for him even more than they already do. And like most teams, they could use two or three solid additions. An another attacking threat is always welcome, but maybe the could upgrade with a defender good at commanding the box on set pieces. For such a good defensive team, they have been quite poor at defending set pieces and that’s how almost half the goals they conceded occurred.
"One of the biggest takeaways of the year I would imagine for coaching staff and players to re-evaluate, analyze how we can do better in that area," said Zimmerman of Nashville's issues defending set pieces. "So if you fix that and you become even an average team rather than a below average team defending set pieces, we're probably a few points higher and we're now hosting a playoff game or closing out a playoff game. These are big moments that probably if I was gonna to pick one thing that was frustrating this year it’s probably set pieces."