Three Takeaways from Philadelphia Union's shootout win over Nashville SC

When it comes to playoff soccer, we all know that the game comes down to the big players making the big plays when it counts. Our minds usually go to the DP attacking mid or the fox in the box goal scorer, but on Sunday in Pennsylvania, arguably the biggest goalkeeper in MLS was the one to make the biggest plays and send his side to the Eastern Conference Final.

I don’t think anyone can truly question the talent or overall consistency of Andre Blake. Questions have been raised over one or two untimely errors he’s made in the past, but in this game, when it most counted, he reminded us that when a play needs to be made and his number is called, he usually responds. There are some top keepers in MLS and any attempt at a top five list would just lead to an endless debate on Twitter. But I think it’s safe to say that for the past couple of seasons, most of us would have had Blake in our top five. Jim Curtin even believes that this may be the best Blake has ever played in his career.