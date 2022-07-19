Disciplinary Committee Decision

Three players fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee after Week 21

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three decisions following Week 21 of the 2022 season.

Castellanos fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found New York City FC forward Valentín “Taty” Castellanos guilty of violating the League’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 60th minute of NYCFC’s match against the New York Red Bulls on Sunday, July 17.

Castellanos has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Moreno fined

The Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 43rd minute of Atlanta’s match against Orlando City SC on Sunday, July 17.

Moreno has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Miller fined

The Disciplinary Committee has found CF Montréal defender Kamal Miller guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 81st minute of Montréal’s match against Toronto FC on Saturday, July 16.

Miller has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Disciplinary Committee Decision

