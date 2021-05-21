Three key traits of MLS' remaining undefeated teams

In the post-shootout era the 2000 Kansas City Wizards (10W-0L-2D), 2010 LA Galaxy (10W-0L-2D) and 2014 Real Salt Lake (6W-0L-6D) teams share the honor of longest unbeaten start to an MLS season, both avoiding the bitter taste of defeat for their first 12 games. Meanwhile, the Columbus Crew hold the record for longest unbeaten streak with a 19-match stretch across 2004 and 2005.

Here in North America, it’s proven exceedingly difficult. My research shows that it’s never been done in the modern history of Liga MX and its predecessor, the Mexican Primera Division. No team in MLS has done it, with the 2005 San Jose Earthquakes , 2019 LAFC and last year’s Philadelphia Union (Supporters’ Shield winners) coming closest, each of them losing four times in the regular season.

While rare, it’s not unheard of for European heavyweights to go undefeated in their league campaigns. Arsenal, Juventus, Porto, Dynamo Kyiv and both Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are among those to have achieved it in this century.

Here in 2021, it’s taken just five weeks to trim the list of undefeateds down to a mere three clubs:

As you can see, the trio involves distinct cases with their own contexts. But refusing to lose is a laudable trait and suggests a level of ruggedness that can portend great achievements, like the 2019 Sounders who won MLS Cup after being the league’s last team to lose in the spring months.

When we look deeper through a glance at xGA (expected goals allowed), Seattle’s current form in this department may be more unsustainable given that their 6.9 xGA over six matches puts them closer to the Western Conference mean. For their part, Nashville and Orlando are two of the top three Eastern Conference teams in xGA, trailing only New York City FC ’s 3.1.

Orlando and Seattle are joint tops in the goals conceded category with two apiece, while Nashville are one of several teams a step behind at four goals conceded. Notably, Nashville have posted three consecutive clean sheets after allowing two first-half goals in each of their first two matches.

No surprise that these are three of the league’s top defenses, in terms of both backlines and collective commitment across the XI.

Nashville conceded 12 corner kicks and five set-pieces in their own half at Real Salt Lake last weekend, but didn’t give up a single shot on target in the 0-0 stalemate . D.C. United took 10 corner kicks and eight free kicks in Orlando’s half in the Lions’ 1-0 road win at Audi Field , ending the night with a mere single shot on goal.

This isn’t generally from a lack of opposition opportunities. All three teams have absorbed sustained pressure over significant phases of their games.

Among this trio, Orlando and Nashville are yet to concede from a set-piece this season, aside from Brenner ’s 12th-minute penalty kick for FC Cincinnati in the wild 2-2 draw at Nissan Stadium on opening weekend. Conversely, the Sounders have only leaked goals via free kicks, with stunning shots from outside the penalty box by LAFC’s Eduard Atuesta and Portland ’s Bill Tuiloma , the latter launched from an odds-defying range.

Travel distances, varied climates and busy schedules can be hugely influential on MLS results, making it easy for even the most talented teams to lose. Squads with Shield or Cup ambitions have to adapt to a wide range of environments and navigate various game states from week to week.

A rare few like LAFC are ambitious or purist enough to insist on remaining protagonists in most or all situations. But for most, the tactical approach usually means knowing how and when to concede space, ball possession or both, and to keep a thumb on the tempo of matches even when forced into a reactive posture.

Nashville are built on a conventional but effective 4-2-3-1 that's anchored by a spine of dependable veterans like Walker Zimmerman, Anibal Godoy and Dax McCarty that’s made them competitive from day one in MLS. They’ve flashed a deeper-lying, more conservative 4-4-2 as of late that's spearheaded by the physicality of strike partners Dom Badji and CJ Sapong; both setups have reliably limited opponents’ space and time in the final third.