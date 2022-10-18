Three big questions following Real Salt Lake's 2022 season

Here, we'll be covering three questions for every team moving forward. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club ( Real Salt Lake version ). Read that, too.

The 2022 MLS campaign has long been over and the unforgiving nature of the single-elimination Audi MLS Cup Playoffs sends another six clubs to the offseason after Round One, joining 14 clubs that missed the postseason.

RSL’s season came to an end after penalty kicks on the road against Austin FC in Round One of the playoffs. What’s next?

Pablo Mastroeni returned for his first full year as head coach of Real Salt Lake after a wonderful job as interim last year. RSL started strong and stayed afloat as the season went on, making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs once again. New ownership took over ahead of the season and rejuvenated the fanbase, as America First Field was full and loud all year long.

Real Salt Lake have made the playoffs in four of the last five years. They’ve done so with different managers and different players. They’ve done so with a low budget. They’ve done so when ownership was in flux to sell the team, meaning budgets were even tighter than normal.

They did so this year, after new ownership took over in January, which meant the offseason was in much of a holding pattern. They did so this year despite losing one of their two best players in free agency (Albert Rusnak) and the other one of their two best players missing essentially the whole year with injury (Damir Kreilach).

No one wants to plan a trophy parade for a Round One playoff loss, but this team continues to surpass expectations (and, often, without great explanation from those outside the club whose literal jobs are to explain these things). It’s impressive.

With new ownership comes optimism. With optimism, fans returned to the stands en masse. It was one of the most fun stories in the league this year, watching that stadium loud and packed again. Bigger expectations come with optimism and more fans coming back. RSL need to take the next step. But how?

We’ve felt the consternation a bit in the transfer market. The club didn’t add a full new DP until the final days of the Primary Transfer Window, and it was only technically a “new” DP because they re-signed Jefferson Savarino. (I’m not counting Sergio Cordova because he could have been bought down). He’s been good, and was a good signing, but folks around the league expected a bigger splash.