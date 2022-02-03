Real Salt Lake sign forward Sergio Cordova on loan from FC Augsburg

“My arrival to RSL has been very nice, everything is well-organized. We have everything to bring out the best version of us, to get in form for the best performances of your career,” Cordova said in a release.

“I think the club is very good, the style of play, with a good group of guys. From day one I could see this group is a family by the way my teammates received me. I don’t want to talk too much about it, because as they say, ‘Those who talk a lot, do little,’ but I want to compete with my teammates, fight for the badge and make big achievements here in the MLS. I think anything is possible when you see the group of guys we have and their capacity. We know we can get very far this season.”