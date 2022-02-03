Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign forward Sergio Cordova on loan from FC Augsburg

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Real Salt Lake have signed forward Sergio Cordova on loan from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg for the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

Cordova’s signing marks the first player arrival to RSL under new owners David Blitzer and Ryan Smith since their acquisition of the Utah-based club this past January.

“Bringing Cordova to Salt Lake was amongst our top priorities when we began discussing potential options for 2022,” general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “We’ve seen him excel with Venezuela, both as a youth and senior national team member, and during his Bundesliga ascension as well. 

“Cordova provides additional versatility to our attack, service from the wings, the ability to go at opponents and lethal finishing. He immediately makes us deeper with his quality, providing intensity, incisiveness and intelligence.”

Cordova, 24, has scored seven goals in 75 appearances for Augsburg since joining prior to the 2017 season. He began his professional career in his native Venezuela for Caracas FC, and was recently loaned to fellow German Bundesliga squad Arminia Bielefeld, scoring twice in 23 appearances.

Cordova has featured in 15 matches for Venezuela's national team, including Copa America and World Cup qualifying appearances.

“My arrival to RSL has been very nice, everything is well-organized. We have everything to bring out the best version of us, to get in form for the best performances of your career,” Cordova said in a release.

“I think the club is very good, the style of play, with a good group of guys. From day one I could see this group is a family by the way my teammates received me. I don’t want to talk too much about it, because as they say, ‘Those who talk a lot, do little,’ but I want to compete with my teammates, fight for the badge and make big achievements here in the MLS. I think anything is possible when you see the group of guys we have and their capacity. We know we can get very far this season.”

RSL, entering their first full season under head coach Pablo Mastroeni, made the Western Conference Final in 2021.

Augsburg is the same club that US men’s national team forward Ricardo Pepi joined this winter from FC Dallas in a club-record move.

Transfer Tracker Real Salt Lake

Related Stories

New England Revolution mutually part ways with defender Christian Mafla
Minnesota United sign free-agent defender Oniel Fisher
FC Cincinnati, midfielder Kyle Scott mutually agree to contract termination
More News
More News
Real Salt Lake sign forward Sergio Cordova on loan from FC Augsburg
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign forward Sergio Cordova on loan from FC Augsburg
Depth fuels USMNT past Honduras in World Cup Qualifying, sets March window stage
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Depth fuels USMNT past Honduras in World Cup Qualifying, sets March window stage
What we learned from the USMNT's dominant World Cup qualifying win over Honduras
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What we learned from the USMNT's dominant World Cup qualifying win over Honduras
How Canada beat El Salvador to all but secure Qatar 2022 World Cup spot
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

How Canada beat El Salvador to all but secure Qatar 2022 World Cup spot
Citing gamesmanship, Gregg Berhalter defends frigid USMNT vs. Honduras conditions
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Citing gamesmanship, Gregg Berhalter defends frigid USMNT vs. Honduras conditions
Canada player ratings: Hutchinson, David cast aside El Salvador in World Cup qualifying
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Canada player ratings: Hutchinson, David cast aside El Salvador in World Cup qualifying
More News
Video
Video
Extratime Club & Country - Feb 2, 2022
0:00

Extratime Club & Country - Feb 2, 2022
USA vs. Honduras - Game Highlights
4:13

USA vs. Honduras - Game Highlights
GOAL: Christian Pulisic puts it away for USA
0:42

GOAL: Christian Pulisic puts it away for USA
GOAL: Walker Zimmerman hits the back of the net for USA
0:52

GOAL: Walker Zimmerman hits the back of the net for USA
More Video