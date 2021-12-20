Three big questions following Philadelphia Union's 2021 season

Here, we'll cover three questions for every team as the offseason begins in earnest. With most clubs already announcing their roster decisions , the depth charts will look lighter than the first crop of 13. Think of it as an exit interview, if you will. Matt Doyle, as always, has you covered on his preeminent season-in-review for each club . Read that, too.

An MLS Cup champion has been crowned, the 2021 season is officially over and focus shifts to 2022 for all 28 (!) clubs as Charlotte FC also enters MLS.

There'll always be some feeling of "what could have been?" for the 2021 Union and that sucks. Nevertheless, it was another really strong season with a sustainable foundation. That shouldn't be soon forgotten.

They won their first playoff game in 2019 and then got to their first-ever Conference Final this year, after beating the New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC at home. Their ECF loss to NYCFC was unfortunately marred by half of their starters being unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols, though the undermanned Union gave it a proper go and narrowly fell to NYCFC.

The Union steadily kept having "best-ever" campaigns, culminating with the 2020 Supporters' Shield, their first-ever major trophy. That led them to their first-ever Concacaf Champions League qualification for 2021, outlasting all other MLS clubs before falling in the semifinals to Liga MX's Club America.

"First-ever" or "club-record" are descriptors that have seemingly been overused around the Philadelphia Union in the last three years. But that's because they keep making club history.

The assumption from outside the Union is definitely that at least one key contributor departs this offseason. What the internal plan is – be it to hang onto their core for another season or the expected value for each player – remains to be seen. But given the club agreed on fruitful deals for Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie last year, and sent Jack de Vries on loan to Venezia, Philly don't typically stand in the way of their players when a move makes sense for all parties.

That being said, they could stand to lose up to three starters.

Venezuelan international midfielder Jose Martinez has a ton of clubs interested in him from Europe and even had inquiries in the summer that Philly didn't entertain, preferring to wait for the offseason. His excellence in MLS has been the baseline, but his stock rose with consistent performances with La Vinotinto. Though he's only spent two seasons in MLS, Martinez is 27 years old now. He's not a kid, nor a young talent breaking through into professional soccer. The timing this winter would make a lot of sense, provided the right offer arrives.

Kai Wagner is another. In an interview with Transfermarkt, he said he wants to return to Europe this winter (though he said something similar last year and ended up signing a new contract anyway). Wagner has thrived as an attacking left back in Philly's 4-4-2 tight diamond after being acquired from German third-tier side Wurzburger Kickers in 2019.