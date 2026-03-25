Henry, Lloris & Griezmann: French influence in MLS

With Griezmann’s MLS arrival now official, he’ll join a pantheon of French internationals who have made the move stateside.

Orlando City made waves Tuesday with their blockbuster move for former French international and Atlético Madrid legend Antoine Griezmann, who will formally join the Lions in July at the conclusion of the LaLiga season.

Antoine Griezmann, Orlando City

Griezmann is the latest to join this distinguished group with the news he’s headed to Orlando City after he concludes his legendary run with Atlético Madrid this summer.

He brings a lofty pedigree, with his 137 caps for France tied with Giroud for third-most in history, and his 44 goals good for fourth-most behind Henry.

The 35-year-old also played a starring role at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, helping France claim the sport’s biggest prize, taking home man of the match honors in the tournament final vs. Croatia.