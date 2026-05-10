Sebastian Berhalter furthers World Cup dream in Supporters' Shield battle

The 76th-minute strike from close range also made sure the Whitecaps kept pace in the Supporters’ Shield race, staying within three points of the league-leading Earthquakes with a game in hand.

At the same time, it marked Berhalter's 11th goal contribution (4g/7a) of the campaign, with the goal output tying his career-high from 2025.

"He has a great belief, and he's also very optimistic in his play," said Vancouver head coach Jesper Sørensen. "That's why he ended up in situations where he can also be decisive, and score goals, like that run he took in for the goal was not necessarily a run you often take from a No. 6 position.