Sebastian Berhalter furthers World Cup dream in Supporters' Shield battle

Sebastian Berhalter might just be forcing Mauricio Pochettino’s hand.
On Saturday night, the eve of his 25th birthday, the Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder scored a skillful trivela in a 1–1 draw at the San Jose Earthquakes, as he makes a final push for the U.S. men’s national team squad at this summer’s 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 76th-minute strike from close range also made sure the Whitecaps kept pace in the Supporters’ Shield race, staying within three points of the league-leading Earthquakes with a game in hand.
At the same time, it marked Berhalter's 11th goal contribution (4g/7a) of the campaign, with the goal output tying his career-high from 2025.
"He has a great belief, and he's also very optimistic in his play," said Vancouver head coach Jesper Sørensen. "That's why he ended up in situations where he can also be decisive, and score goals, like that run he took in for the goal was not necessarily a run you often take from a No. 6 position.
"He has the self-belief... it’s small things that he brought on a lot of good from last season.”
World Cup dreams
Having made a breakout as a star midfielder in Vancouver’s run to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final and MLS Cup presented by Audi last season, Berhalter has put himself in contention for a trip to the World Cup.
Last season, he finished with 4g/12a and earned plenty of trust from USMNT boss Pochettino at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
Since making his international debut, he has amassed 11 caps, highlighted by an impressive goal and assist in a November friendly rout of Uruguay.
Weeks remain
While every World Cup roster needs to be submitted by May 30, the USMNT are set to unveil their 26-man squad at an event in New York City on May 26. That gives Berhalter only three more matches to impress.
Meanwhile, the Whitecaps continue to strive for the top of the Western Conference and return to the win column after draws against San Jose and the LA Galaxy to start an eight-game road swing.
"Points are always important, but it's also important how we play," added Sørensen. "We have played and approached the games as if they were home games... hopefully we can take a couple of victories before the break."