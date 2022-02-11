Thiago Almada focused on bringing MLS Cup back to Atlanta United

With his signing completed Wednesday after an offseason of rumors and speculation, Thiago Almada has officially arrived at Atlanta United and joined their preseason training camp in Mexico.
The task for Atlanta head coach Gonzalo Pineda now becomes figuring out how the 20-year-old fits into an Atlanta attack that's certainly stacked on paper, with Almada joining Josef Martinez, Luiz Araujo and Marcelino Moreno as centerpieces for Pineda to work with during his first full season on the sidelines.
Asked on his introductory video call Thursday how he fits into that group, Almada said he's most comfortable as a No. 10, but can also play on either wing or in a deeper-lying midfield role.
"I think I'm going to fit in really well. I know I'm coming to a team that likes to attack, that likes to get forward," Almada said through a translator. "And with all the talented players on our team, I think I'm going to be able to do that well."
"I'm a player who likes to play within the team, someone who likes to get forward and someone who likes to make a lot of runs forward," he added. "I think I'll fit in very well. I've spoken a little bit with [Pineda] so far just about how I'll fit in and I think myself within the team, we'll be able to play very well together."
Almada said he was in contact with Atlanta center back and fellow Argentine Alan Franco ahead of his arrival, and also got positive reviews of the club from former Atlanta midfielder Ezequiel Barco, who was loaned to River Plate to free up the Designated Player roster spot for Almada's signing. Almada and Barco played together for Argentina's U-23 team at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.
Almada joins Atlanta from Argentine Primera División side Vélez Sarsfield, his boyhood club where he progressed through their academy before becoming one of South America's top young prospects. It's a reported $16 million fee, which sets a new MLS record for the most-expensive incoming transfer.
"It was a little bit sad, but happy at the same time because I'm leaving I club I've been with for 15 years," Almada said. "But I'm very happy to join Atlanta, very happy for this next stage in my career and I want to take advantage of this opportunity the best that I can. I know that talking to my friends and family that they're going to miss me a lot but they know I'm going to be very happy here."
Should Almada continue on an upward trajectory, speculation regarding an eventual overseas move figures to follow. For the moment, Almada said his focus is on helping the Five Stripes re-establish themselves as MLS Cup contenders.
"I think it's a dream for a player to be able to play in Europe, but right now I'm very happy to be here and I know I want to do things well here, give my best and try to win a championship for Atlanta," he said.
Almada becomes Atlanta's third DP alongside Martinez and Araujo, looking to return the 2018 MLS Cup champions to their lofty heights. He arrives having tallied 24 goals and 11 assists in 100 matches for Vélez Sarsfield across all competitions, prompting a transfer saga that required "due diligence" after a sexual assault allegation demanded letting legal matters unfold.
He follows Atlanta's history of landing high-priced South American talents, with Barco ($15 million), Pity Martinez ($15.5 million) and Miguel Almiron ($8 million) all among the most expensive transfers in MLS history. Each sought to win championships and mutually progress with the Five Stripes, and Almada's no different.
"I spoke to Gonzalo and I told him that I'm coming because I want to win a championship and I think we have a good group and a group that will be able to compete for that," Almada said.