Thiago Almada focused on bringing MLS Cup back to Atlanta United

With his signing completed Wednesday after an offseason of rumors and speculation, Thiago Almada has officially arrived at Atlanta United and joined their preseason training camp in Mexico.

The task for Atlanta head coach Gonzalo Pineda now becomes figuring out how the 20-year-old fits into an Atlanta attack that's certainly stacked on paper, with Almada joining Josef Martinez, Luiz Araujo and Marcelino Moreno as centerpieces for Pineda to work with during his first full season on the sidelines.

Asked on his introductory video call Thursday how he fits into that group, Almada said he's most comfortable as a No. 10, but can also play on either wing or in a deeper-lying midfield role.

"I think I'm going to fit in really well. I know I'm coming to a team that likes to attack, that likes to get forward," Almada said through a translator. "And with all the talented players on our team, I think I'm going to be able to do that well."