Behind Atlanta United's "due diligence" of signing Thiago Almada & what he'll bring

Atlanta United' s league-record $16 million acquisition of Argentine attacking midfielder Thiago Almada was a delicate one and a process that took more than six months. But with it all said and done, the Five Stripes officially pushed the Young Designated Player deal through on Wednesday .

“We wanted to make sure the legal process played out and we did our due diligence," VP & technical director Carlos Bocanegra added. "This is why there was so many delays to be able to announce the player."

“The exclusive option was to let the legal process take its due course, that was a reason why we did it this way," club president Darren Eales told media on a virtual press conference. "There were a lot of teams that were interested in him around the world, so the exclusive option allowed us to wait for the legal process to run its course. It ended up with no charges or interrogation.”

Atlanta first began negotiating with Velez Sarsfield last summer, but Almada was implicated in a sexual assault allegation. Atlanta knew it was going to take time. The Five Stripes agreed to have an exclusive purchase option with Velez, which they could trigger at any point, so they didn't have to rush. Atlanta didn't want to sign him without an extensive background check and waited for the legal process to unfold in Argentina. Meanwhile, they remained in constant communication with MLS.

In addition to fielding questions at the press conference, Eales and VP of soccer operations & strategy Dimitrios Efstathiou, who worked in the league office when the process started before joining Atlanta, spoke to The Athletic's Felipe Cardenas about what specifically went into their "due diligence." Bocanegra spoke about it at length with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Doug Roberson as well. One of Atlanta United’s supporters' groups, Footie Mob, released a statement on Wednesday in support of victims of sexual abuse.

“We’ve done the due diligence over a number of months off the pitch," Eales said. "We worked with MLS the whole way through this and we took the step we did. We accept there is a swirl of discussion going around, there will always be different views. We recognize that and accept that. Thiago recognizes there’s a higher standard here. We believe he’s going to develop, learn and be educated.”

Almada has joined up with his new teammates for preseason camp in Mexico as he familiarizes himself with Atlanta's star-studded attack ahead of their 2022 opener, a Feb. 27 home match vs. Sporting Kansas City. And the whole move required the departure of another Argentine star, with Ezequiel Barco's loan to River Plate for 2022 opening the requisite DP spot.

How Almada fits

On the field, Almada has been among Argentina's brightest talents in the last few years.

A regular with the youth national team, Almada already has accrued 100 appearances with Velez Sarsfield at age 20, where he notched 24 goals and 11 assists. The versatile attacker can play any position in the final third – as a No. 10, on either wing and even spent some time as a center forward.