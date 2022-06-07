"There were certain fractures": Christian Fuchs, Charlotte FC regroup after coaching change

A week had now passed since Charlotte FC shockingly parted ways with head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez. There had been precious little on the record in terms of an explanation.

“There were certain fractures between the coaching staff and players,” the former Austrian international later added.

“For me, it was an overall disappointment in terms of [Ramirez] not being able to really connect with us,” Fuchs said.

The main point of contention, in the captain's eyes, was a lack of common ground between the coaching staff and players.

“If you go to work and you love to go, that means something is going right,” Fuchs said. “I don’t want to say this has not been the case [under Ramirez], but for most parts, it was not the case.”

Veteran defender Christian Fuchs fielded questions for 27 minutes during a virtual press conference, almost all of which were about last week’s coaching change. He elected not to use the "no comment" option much, if at all.

Sporting director Zoran Krneta didn’t go deeper than to say “we felt a change was needed” during a press conference in which he elected to “no comment” most of the questions, either literally or indirectly. There had been some reporting that dug into fissures behind the scenes that helped explain the decision, which on the surface confused many around the league considering Charlotte picked up 16 points from their expansion season's first 14 games (5W-8L-1D record). There was not much from the club officially on the decision.

Christian Fuchs signed with Charlotte FC in June 2021 as one of their first players.

"It was discouraging"

That aligns with what The Athletic, MLSsoccer.com, 90min.com and TopBin90.com have reported since the firing. Like any other locker room, that doesn't mean the feeling was universal. A number of players showed up at Ramirez's home in support after his dismissal and others had positive feelings about Ramirez as well.

In terms of the club's standing, Fuchs said he believes Charlotte FC are actually underperforming rather than overperforming, the latter of which is the more popular narrative. That jives with a number of sources at Charlotte who feel similarly, and that Ramirez had a big hand in setting the low expectations publicly.

“My relationship [with Ramirez] was, erm, an interesting one,” Fuchs said. “It was not easy. … The issue is when you tried to address a problem, most of the times, the door was shut. And that didn’t feel good. … It was discouraging.”

Fuchs, 36, is just one year younger than Ramirez and the most experienced player at Charlotte FC. His European career included over 180 Bundesliga games and a key role in Leicester City’s improbable Premier League title in 2015-16.

“I did not get the sense of Miguel willing to address [the players’] concerns,” Fuchs added. “He wanted to brush them off and not deal with them. At some point, I just kept those conversations to myself.”

While Ramirez was young for a typical manager at 37 years old, he was far from inexperienced. He had worked with Qatar's youth nationals teams, and made his name by winning the Copa Sudamericana with Ecuador's Independiente del Valle before logging under a season with Brazilian giants Internacional.