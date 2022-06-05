Miguel Angel Ramirez shares heartfelt message to Charlotte FC fans after departure

By Johnathan Wright @jwrightofficial

Miguel Angel Ramirez wrote a heartfelt message to the Charlotte FC fans on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

It was the first time he's made a public comment since the 2022 expansion sided parted ways with him on May 31.

"I will miss every minute of working with this team, always with your unconditional support," Ramirez wrote in a social media post. "I feel that the strong connection that we have built together these months goes far beyond a contract.

"I want you to know that the daily effort and sacrifice of this squad has been extraordinary, I am very proud to have been able to direct their work at the head of a coaching staff that has given everything to this project that I can no longer finish."

The outspoken Spanish manager had a 5W-8L-1D record at the time of his departure, sitting just one spot out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot at eight in the Eastern Conference.

During his 14-game run, Charlotte averaged a home attendance of 31,479, including breaking the MLS single-game attendance record with 74,479 fans attending their inaugural home match vs. LA Galaxy.

It was a time he will never forget, being able to cherish the first moments of a new MLS club.

"We will never forget the first game, that record on March 5, the first goal, the first win... and all the love you have given us from the first day until today," Ramirez wrote.

Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will take over as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. Goalkeeper coach Andy Quy will remain on staff while all other assistants have been let go.

Charlotte FC return to action June 11 when hosting the New York Red Bulls (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).

Charlotte FC

No speculation needed: Charlotte FC need stability after coaching change
Charlotte FC tight-lipped about reasons behind Miguel Angel Ramirez's departure
Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, New York Red Bulls soar after Week 14
WATCH: USMNT show grit in draw vs. World Cup-bound Uruguay 
4:13

WATCH: USMNT show grit in draw vs. World Cup-bound Uruguay 
WATCH: Sean Johnson makes spectacular kick save for USMNT
0:30

WATCH: Sean Johnson makes spectacular kick save for USMNT
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Real Salt Lake | June 04, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Real Salt Lake | June 04, 2022
PK GOAL: Ryan Gauld, Vancouver Whitecaps - 93rd minute
0:36

PK GOAL: Ryan Gauld, Vancouver Whitecaps - 93rd minute
