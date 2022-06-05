Miguel Angel Ramirez shares heartfelt message to Charlotte FC fans after departure

Miguel Angel Ramirez wrote a heartfelt message to the Charlotte FC fans on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
It was the first time he's made a public comment since the 2022 expansion sided parted ways with him on May 31.
"I will miss every minute of working with this team, always with your unconditional support," Ramirez wrote in a social media post. "I feel that the strong connection that we have built together these months goes far beyond a contract.
"I want you to know that the daily effort and sacrifice of this squad has been extraordinary, I am very proud to have been able to direct their work at the head of a coaching staff that has given everything to this project that I can no longer finish."
The outspoken Spanish manager had a 5W-8L-1D record at the time of his departure, sitting just one spot out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot at eight in the Eastern Conference.
During his 14-game run, Charlotte averaged a home attendance of 31,479, including breaking the MLS single-game attendance record with 74,479 fans attending their inaugural home match vs. LA Galaxy.
It was a time he will never forget, being able to cherish the first moments of a new MLS club.
"We will never forget the first game, that record on March 5, the first goal, the first win... and all the love you have given us from the first day until today," Ramirez wrote.
Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will take over as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. Goalkeeper coach Andy Quy will remain on staff while all other assistants have been let go.
Charlotte FC return to action June 11 when hosting the New York Red Bulls (3 pm ET | ABC, ESPN Deportes).