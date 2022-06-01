No speculation needed: Charlotte FC need stability after coaching change

In the immediate aftermath, this was about as plausible a publicly reported explanation as we got.

“There’s not much point to speculate to what exactly happened," added Krneta, who it bears noting didn’t clear up much in what was, at best, an opaque virtual press conference on Tuesday. Inevitably, point or no point, people will speculate, and more details will trickle out in the coming days and weeks.

Barring leaks – never ever bet against those – or a tell-all interview from Miguel Angel Ramirez, I suppose we’ll just have to take Charlotte FC sporting director Zoran Krneta at his word for why dismissing the club’s first manager after 17 all-competition games was “a decision for the best of the club.”

I’m here to tell Charlotte that they’d better get their house in order or risk becoming the butt of expansion jokes. Ask Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati about the short-, medium- and long-term misery brought on by a carousel of leadership and front-office turmoil.

I’m not here to speculate, though I’ll gladly attempt to sort through any theories, rumors and reports from plugged-in reporters and anonymous Twitter accounts alike.

The Athletic then published a rundown Wednesday morning that shed light on what went down behind the scenes and partially answered some of the burning questions. My takeaways from the piece: Ramirez was promised things he didn’t get, Ramirez and Krneta didn’t see eye to eye and Ramirez rubbed some of the squad the wrong way.

That’s a worrying trend. Departures, especially hasty ones, often say more about the culture of an organization than any arrival ever could.

Key questions

Tom Bogert reported that the decision to fire the Spaniard wasn’t exclusively performance-related, which makes sense because the results (eighth in the East, 5W-8L-1D record), all things considered, were pretty darn encouraging given the inaugural roster build! So what’s that say about the choice to hire Ramirez in the first place, after what the club claims was an extensive and scientific search process?

What did Charlotte and Krneta miss? What about the culture around the team and the personality of the manager made Ramirez’s job untenable? What went wrong so quickly?

For leaders, nothing matters more than hiring the right people. For sporting directors, those people are managers and players. Krneta may not have said it out loud, but in making this move three months into the club’s expansion season, he’s tacitly admitting that he got his first coaching hire wrong.