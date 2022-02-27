“It’s a luxury to have him in the team”: The Carlos Vela show is back in LAFC

But it’s clear how much Carlos Vela is valued by his new teammates and new coach after being a hat-trick hero in LAFC ’s season-opening 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids Saturday at Banc of California Stadium.

A Luxury

“He makes the difference for us. It’s a luxury to have him in the team,” said midfielder Ilie Sanchez, who made his LAFC debut after five seasons at Sporting Kansas City. “When you work defensively and you get a hold of the ball, you have the opportunity to create chances, and to have someone like Carlos Vela finishing those chances is what makes this team different. We really have to take advantage of the quality he provides. We are happy to have him with us and I’m enjoying him as a teammate. It really helps to have him in the locker room as a leader.”

Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau is certainly happy to be on the other side of Vela these days, watching his brilliance instead of trying to stop the talisman from the other net.

“Super happy for Carlos Vela,” said Crepeau, who earned a clean sheet in his LAFC debut after being Vancouver Whitecaps FC's starter for three seasons. “After the season he had last year, we will know that injuries in professional sports, it can hit you a little bit. So the way he responds, that’s the type of person he is. It’s been a little bit of short time that I'm with him, but every time I got to learn how he is and such, he’s a great human being and he deserves this.”