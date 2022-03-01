Five key learnings from MLS Week 1 – and what they’ll mean in 2022

I don’t know about you, but before the 2022 MLS season started, I had a lot of questions about how things were going to shake out on the field this year. There’s a new team in the mix and there are plenty of new players and coaches, too.

I don’t know about you, but I still have a lot of questions after Week 1. I’ll tell you what, though: We’re one weekend of games into the MLS season and that means we have some interesting data on each team in this league.

What are Charlotte FC trying to do? How do all of these new managers plan to play? How will some of these new Designated Players fit? We don’t have enough information to make sweeping conclusions about any single team just yet, but Week 1 certainly taught us some things.