Quioto, Jansson fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee after red cards in Montréal-Orlando

Following Week 1 of the 2022 MLS season, the MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines from both the Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal and LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids games.
Quioto failure to leave field in timely manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found CF Montréal forward Romell Quioto guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 66th minute of the club’s match against Orlando City SC on Feb. 27. Quioto has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Jansson failure to leave field in timely manner
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando City SC defender Robin Jansson guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 81st minute of Orlando's match against CF Montréal on Feb. 27. Jansson has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Junior Urso simulation/embellishment
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Orlando City SC midfielder Junior Urso guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 87th minute of Orlando’s match against CF Montréal on Feb. 27. Urso has been fined an undisclosed amount for his action.
LAFC, Colorado Rapids violate Mass Confrontation Policy
LAFC and the Colorado Rapids have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 56th minute of their match on Feb. 26. Each club will be issued an official warning for their first violation.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Colorado Rapids defender Lalas Abubakar and forward Michael Barrios, and LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta and defender Franco Escobar have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.