The biggest moves of the 2022 MLS Primary Transfer Window deadline

The MLS Primary Transfer Window always slows as different seasonal milestones are hit, from preseason to opening day to the turn to April. But it accelerates on the deadline day, and Wednesday's final day of the 2022 window was no different.

Here's a look at some of the most impactful deadline moves made on Wednesday.

The Primary Transfer Window also comes with the safety net of knowing the Secondary Transfer Window opens in just two months (July 7).

It’s natural. In a perfect world, every team would finish their offseason maneuvering and have a full roster by preseason. The world is far from perfect, so signings cascade through early May.

Savarino was a livewire in MLS with 21 goals and 21 assists in 82 appearances with the club. He went to one of Brazil’s top clubs and was immediately impactful with 21 goals and 21 assists (more career symmetry!) in Brazil, including extensive experience in the Copa Libertadores.

The deal is $2 million plus $500,000 in incentives, per source, with Atletico retaining a 20% sell-on clause. It’s very similar to the initial deal RSL transferred him to Brazil for. RSL also had to trade $475,000 General Allocation Money to climb the Allocation Order to complete the move.

Real Salt Lake acquired Jefferson Savarino from Atletico Mineiro, as reported by MLSsoccer.com, bringing the 25-year-old Venezuela international back to Utah after two years in Brazil.

RSL are extremely excited about his return. Last year's leading scorer Damir Kreilach helped push for the move, which has been in the works for months. Manager Pablo Matroeni has heard plenty of good things from staff who remain and the club expect a player who is more consistent and mature, on and off the field.

GM Elliot Fall noted as much in a press release.

“During his time in Brazil over the last couple years, Jefferson has matured as a player and as a person,” Fall said. “We expect him to provide even more danger as a playmaking and finishing option for RSL and look forward to him combining with so many pieces on the roster.”

RSL also added defender Chris Kablan on loan from Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian second tier. The club is also owned by RSL owner David Blitzer, helping facilitate the move.

Kablan arrives to add depth and competition at left back, a much-needed boost of depth. This all comes after re-signing winger Anderson Julio from San Luis, on a permanent deal this time for just $250,000 per sources.