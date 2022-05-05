Indiana Vassilev rejoins Inter Miami on loan from Aston Villa

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: signing
Inter Miami CF have re-acquired Indiana Vassilev on loan from Premier League side Aston Villa for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season, IMCF announced Thursday.
The versatile attacker returns after a strong loan stint with Miami in 2021 that included 21 appearances.
“We’re very excited to bring Indiana back to Inter Miami. He left a fantastic impression both on and off the pitch last season and we’re thrilled to see him return,” chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a statement. “We’re always looking to improve and we feel Indiana will help strengthen our options across a number of positions in attack and midfield.”
The 21-year-old made seven starts after joining the club in July of 2021 at the start of last season's MLS Secondary Transfer Window, playing in all but two league games, accounting for 793 minutes and scoring three times.
Vassilev most recently has played with Aston Villa's U-23 side, scoring twice and assisting another goal in five Premier League 2 fixtures. The Bulgarian-American joined Villa at the youth level in 2018.
Internationally, he has represented the United States at the U-16, U-17, U-18 and U-20 levels and made four appearances at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.