LA Galaxy acquire defender Chase Gasper in trade with Minnesota United

Gasper, 26, had two goals and one assist across 63 appearances (60 starts) the last three seasons with Minnesota after being selected in the 2019 SuperDraft. He played college soccer at both UCLA and Maryland.

“We all feel a little bit of sadness really, because Chase Gasper is an established member of our club and a really popular guy and he’s been an incredible professional since he’s been here,” Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said in a release. “Chase sees this as a new beginning and a great opportunity. While these decisions are never easy, we all want to first and foremost, support Chase the person – not just Chase the soccer player. I hope he’s really, really successful and I wish him well and thank him for everything he’s done for us.”