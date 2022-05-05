Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy acquire defender Chase Gasper in trade with Minnesota United

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • LA receive: Chase Gasper
  • MIN receive: Up to $750,000 GAM

The LA Galaxy have acquired defender Chase Gasper in a trade with Minnesota United FC, the clubs announced Wednesday evening.

Minnesota have received $450,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) in exchange for the left back, and could get another $300,000 in conditional GAM based on performance metrics. 

The Galaxy will retain $220,000 of Gasper’s 2022 budget charge, while Minnesota will pay the remaining amount.

“We’re excited to welcome Chase to the LA Galaxy,” LA head coach Greg Vanney said in a release. “Chase is an experienced and highly regarded left back in our league. He adds character, quality and a competitive spirit to our group.”

Gasper, 26, had two goals and one assist across 63 appearances (60 starts) the last three seasons with Minnesota after being selected in the 2019 SuperDraft. He played college soccer at both UCLA and Maryland.

Gasper has been capped once by the US men’s national team, appearing in a 2020 friendly against Costa Rica.

“We all feel a little bit of sadness really, because Chase Gasper is an established member of our club and a really popular guy and he’s been an incredible professional since he’s been here,” Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said in a release. “Chase sees this as a new beginning and a great opportunity. While these decisions are never easy, we all want to first and foremost, support Chase the person – not just Chase the soccer player. I hope he’s really, really successful and I wish him well and thank him for everything he’s done for us.”

The move gives LA another option at left back behind Raheem Edwards, while Kemar Lawrence has won the starting job in Minnesota since an early-season trade from Toronto FC.

