Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign defender Luís Martins

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Left back Luís Martins is back in MLS after signing with Vancouver Whitecaps FC through the 2022 season with club options for 2023-24, the club announced Wednesday.

The Portuguese defender, 29, had one goal and six assists in 55 appearances (51 starts) from 2019-21 while he was at Sporting Kansas City.

“Luís arrives in Vancouver with plenty of MLS experience and has played in some of Europe’s top competitions,” Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in a release. “We were looking for options to add to our wingback/fullback group and Luís fit the profile as he has a great work rate and covers a lot of ground. We are very happy to welcome Luís and his family to Vancouver.”

Martins has featured extensively for Portugal’s youth national teams, helping secure a second-place finish at the 2011 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia. A graduate of Benfica’s famed academy, he’s amassed over 190 professional appearances spanning from Europe to MLS.

Martins joins a Vancouver side looking for an uptick in form, as they sit bottom of the Western Conference standings (1W-6L-1D) heading into Week 10.

Transfer Tracker Vancouver Whitecaps FC Luis Martins

Related Stories

Official: Real Salt Lake sign Jefferson Savarino from Atletico Mineiro
Thomas Roberts returns to FC Dallas after SK Austria Klagenfurt loan
Real Salt Lake sign defender Chris Kablan on loan from Belgium club Waasland-Beveren
More News
More News
Official: Real Salt Lake sign Jefferson Savarino from Atletico Mineiro
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Real Salt Lake sign Jefferson Savarino from Atletico Mineiro
MLS Statement on Cecilio Domínguez

MLS Statement on Cecilio Domínguez
Thomas Roberts returns to FC Dallas after SK Austria Klagenfurt loan
Transfer Tracker

Thomas Roberts returns to FC Dallas after SK Austria Klagenfurt loan
Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign defender Luís Martins
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign defender Luís Martins
Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi named Player of the Month for April
Player of the Month

Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi named Player of the Month for April
Real Salt Lake sign defender Chris Kablan on loan from Belgium club Waasland-Beveren
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign defender Chris Kablan on loan from Belgium club Waasland-Beveren
More News
Video
Video
PK GOAL: Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati - 57th minute
0:55

PK GOAL: Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati - 57th minute
PENALTY FOUL: Kadin Chung, Toronto FC - 54th minute
0:38

PENALTY FOUL: Kadin Chung, Toronto FC - 54th minute
RED CARD: Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Toronto FC - 4th minute
0:57

RED CARD: Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Toronto FC - 4th minute
GOAL: Calvin Harris, FC Cincinnati - 2nd minute
0:54

GOAL: Calvin Harris, FC Cincinnati - 2nd minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10