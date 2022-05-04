Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign defender Luís Martins

The Portuguese defender, 29, had one goal and six assists in 55 appearances (51 starts) from 2019-21 while he was at Sporting Kansas City .

“Luís arrives in Vancouver with plenty of MLS experience and has played in some of Europe’s top competitions,” Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director, said in a release. “We were looking for options to add to our wingback/fullback group and Luís fit the profile as he has a great work rate and covers a lot of ground. We are very happy to welcome Luís and his family to Vancouver.”