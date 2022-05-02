Transfer Tracker

Report: Chicago Fire nearing MLS return for Chris Mueller after Hibs stay

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Chicago Fire FC are on the verge of bringing winger Chris Mueller back to MLS, according to The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio.

The 25-year-old has been at Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, heading to Europe after the 2021 MLS season on a free transfer after four years with Orlando City SC.

Tenorio notes that Mueller would depart Hibernian on a free transfer, with Orlando receiving compensation for the twice-capped US international. He’d ultimately spend roughly half a year overseas after signing a pre-contract last summer.

Mueller entered MLS in 2018 via the SuperDraft, recording 21 goals and 24 assists across 112 regular-season games with Orlando. His best year came in 2020, leading the Lions in scoring as they made their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance.

But that form didn’t quite translate to Scotland, with Mueller scoring once across 15 matches. His lone goal came in the Scottish FA Cup.

A Chicago-area native, Mueller would give the Fire another final-third boost as winger Jairo Torres arrives as a Young Designated Player from Liga MX’s Atlas. The club also acquired Swiss international star Xherdan Shaqiri this past offseason, as well as striker Kacper Przybylko.

The acquisitions come as Chicago have struggled in front of goal, scoring a league-low six goals (tied with Vancouver Whitecaps FC). The Fire are in their first year under head coach Ezra Hendrickson.

Mueller last appeared internationally during a January 2021 friendly vs. Trinidad & Tobago. He debuted for the USMNT during December 2020 friendly vs. El Salvador, scoring twice and assisting once.

