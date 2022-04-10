"That's inexcusable": Chicago lose undefeated status after Brian Gutierrez's card at Orlando

Gutierrez was likely never going to fully impersonate Shaqiri, the $7.5 million transfer from Ligue 1’s Lyon who’s bound for the 2022 World Cup with Switzerland. But now in his third professional season and with 29 first-team appearances under his belt, it was a consequential moment for the youngster.

Hendrickson noted Chicago “weren't going to go 34 games undefeated,” though that doesn’t detract from the sting of their trip to Florida. Now, they’ll regroup after falling from the ranks of the unbeaten (previously 2W-0L-3D) before next weekend's visit from the LA Galaxy .

“I think Ezra was proud of the shift we put in,” goalkeeper Gaga Slonina. “Obviously it was pretty difficult going down a man but I think guys stepped in and played their roles. I think on a different day, it comes out as a different result. But Ezra is proud of us and he wants us to keep our heads up, focus on the next game and make sure we do everything we can to recover and train and be ready for the next game.”