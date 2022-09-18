Riqui Puig, Chicharito inject “emotional boost” into LA Galaxy’s playoff hopes

“When we played between the lines, when we faced forward, making runs forward, we were putting pressure on their backline. With the speed at which we were moving, we were much more purposeful with our possession rather than just keeping possession. The other night, when we played between the lines, we would come back on the other side of the line we just broke.”

“It was, over the last couple games, and specifically Wednesday, it was a lot of possession that doesn’t really go anywhere, doesn’t end with chances,” Vanney said. “And tonight, tonight was the opposite of that. Today it was much more purposeful. It was much more intense.

In head coach Greg Vanney’s eyes, it’s a night-and-day difference from a recent 0W-1L-3D stretch where points were left on the table. Penalty-kick struggles from Chicharito and a 3-0 dismantling midweek at Vancouver Whitecaps FC were the biggest culprits there.

The LA Galaxy , aside from Douglas Costa ’s 62nd-minute red card, had ample reason to celebrate Saturday night’s 4-1 drubbing of the visiting Colorado Rapids . With three games to go, they’re back in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field at seventh place in the Western Conference standings, having snapped a four-game winless streak.

LA aren’t in the clear just yet. They’ll lose their game in hand on several fellow West playoff-chasing teams when facing the already-eliminated San Jose Earthquakes on Sept. 24. Then comes a decisive hosting of Real Salt Lake on Oct. 1 and a Decision Day visit to already-eliminated Houston Dynamo FC on Oct. 9.

The Galaxy’s run-in won’t be easy, especially since the record five-time MLS Cup winners have missed the playoffs four of the past five seasons. Vanney detailed the emotional swings LA can experience, now entering the final push on a high note.

“With our group, we have a pretty emotional group that … we probably ride our results more than we should,” Vanney said. “I think our group is good enough that, internally, they should trust themselves and each other a little more. Results shouldn’t make such a difference on our group in terms of our understanding of where we are, and sometimes our belief in ourselves. Because we have a ton of quality in there.