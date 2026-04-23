San Jose Earthquakes take Supporters' Shield lead behind historic start

"Hopefully, we can get past nine, and that remains to be seen."

“I think winning games is a starting point. We won nine games last year. We have eight now," said head coach Bruce Arena after the match.

With a league-best 24 points, they're ahead of Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the Supporters' Shield table with one more game played.

After staging a second-half comeback against Austin FC on Wednesday night at PayPal Park, eventually winning 5-1 , San Jose became the first team in MLS's post-shootout era (2000) to win eight of their first nine games to begin a season.

. @SJEarthquakes take the top spot out West after Matchday 9. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8DPkpNXkjN

Unlikely contender

Back in preseason, when asked to predict who would sit atop the Supporters' Shield standings at this point, few would have picked San Jose.

The club finished 10th in the Western Conference a year ago to miss out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Then, they lost three key attackers – Josef Martínez, Chicho Arango and Cristian Espinoza – during the offseason.

But that hasn't derailed San Jose, who are tied for the league lead in goals scored (22) and have evolved into a defensive juggernaut. The Quakes have conceded just four goals all season, tied for the second-fewest in MLS.

"Just the consistency of our team," Arena remarked.