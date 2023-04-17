Team of the Matchday: Portland Timbers, St. Louis CITY take flight in Matchday 8

Matchday 8 roared to life late Saturday night via big victories for Portland Timbers and St. Louis CITY SC , two Western Conference clubs that lead the ensuing Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Portland earned their fourth straight Cascadia Cup win over Seattle Sounders FC, a 4-1 comeback result that began with a stunning bicycle kick from forward Dairon Asprilla. Another Colombian attacker, U22 Initiative signing Santiago Moreno, had 0g/2a to also place in the TotM starting XI. Fullback Juan Mosquera (1g/1a) is on the bench, and Giovanni Savarese received top coaching honors for overseeing a potentially season-altering win amid Portland’s injury troubles.

St. Louis CITY have two players in midfield – Eduard Löwen and Jared Stroud – following a 5-1 beatdown of FC Cincinnati, a game that was delayed over two hours due to inclement weather and vaulted the expansion side back into the Supporters’ Shield lead. Löwen and Stroud both had 1g/1a nights, and the former’s Newcomer of the Year case is gaining steam.

LAFC captain Carlos Vela (2g/1a) was dominant in their El Trafico rivalry win over LA Galaxy, a 3-2 result that marked their first-ever victory at Dignity Health Sports Park – all after securing a Concacaf Champions League semifinal spot midweek. Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig was also brilliant in the derby, placing on this week’s TotM bench.