St. Louis CITY contend "nothing was broken" after dominating FC Cincinnati

"It was incredible just to see the boys hanging about with a bunch of friends, and just good teammates," head coach Bradley Carnell noted afterward. "I heard some good spirit in the locker room, and it was our purpose to come out of the locker room as energized as we were for two hours."

St. Louis and Cincy players, unsure of when the game would commence, were relegated to the locker room to ride out the storm. However, the mood in the home dressing room was a sharp contrast to the weather outside.

The expansion side did it once again Saturday night, reclaiming the way-early 2023 Supporters' Shield lead from FC Cincinnati via a 5-1 rout – all following a two-plus-hour weather delay that involved a tornado warning and thunderstorms.

CITY SC certainly started the match with the energy their home games are becoming synonymous with as Jared Stroud opened the scoring after just two minutes and 40 seconds, rewarding the St. Louis faithful who braved the elements.

Carnell's side never looked back, scoring four more before the 57th minute to stun the visitors and send the home crowd into a frenzy. Cincinnati, who entered the match on top of the MLS standings with just four goals allowed, were the latest in a string of heavy favorites the first-year side have knocked off en route to a league-leading 18 points through Matchday 8 (6W-2L-0D).

After losses in their previous two matches, from games vs. Minnesota United FC and Seattle Sounders FC, Carnell's group never panicked. They never even considered that anything needed too much fixing, shortly removed from their record-breaking start to life in MLS (five season-opening wins).

"We never really wanted to speak about anything being broken. We're the creators of our own destiny," the South African manager said, adding "we knew nothing was broken, nothing structural" despite the recent dip in results.