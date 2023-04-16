Goal of the Year?! Dairon Asprilla scores unreal bicycle kick for Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla has made an awfully strong case, launching home a world-class bicycle kick in Saturday night’s rivalry match vs. Seattle Sounders FC – contributing to a 4-1 rout .

Do we already have a 2023 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year frontrunner?!?

Asprilla went airborne in the 71st minute at Providence Park to connect with Santiago Moreno’s chipped pass. That Colombian connection left Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei with no chance as Portland rallied for three massive points.

Timbers fans could be forgiven for feeling déjà vu about the 30-year-old’s golazo. In October 2021, Asprilla unleashed a similar bicycle kick in a victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.