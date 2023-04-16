Matchday

Goal of the Year?! Dairon Asprilla scores unreal bicycle kick for Portland Timbers

Do we already have a 2023 AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year frontrunner?!?

Portland Timbers forward Dairon Asprilla has made an awfully strong case, launching home a world-class bicycle kick in Saturday night’s rivalry match vs. Seattle Sounders FC – contributing to a 4-1 rout.

WATCH: Dairon Asprilla scores world-class bicycle kick

por-asprilla-dairon-HEA-1080x1080
Dairon Asprilla
Forward · Portland Timbers

Asprilla went airborne in the 71st minute at Providence Park to connect with Santiago Moreno’s chipped pass. That Colombian connection left Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei with no chance as Portland rallied for three massive points.

Timbers fans could be forgiven for feeling déjà vu about the 30-year-old’s golazo. In October 2021, Asprilla unleashed a similar bicycle kick in a victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.

As special as Asprilla’s goal one and a half years ago was, odds are this Matchday 8 one will stand out even more. It came in a Cascadia Cup clash after a struggle-filled start to the year, possibly jumpstarting Portland’s 2023 campaign amid injuries.

Portland Timbers hope "special night" vs. Seattle Sounders can turn 2023 around
Tim Ream: Thierry Henry "showed me what it is to be a professional"
St. Louis CITY contend "nothing was broken" after dominating FC Cincinnati
Portland Timbers hope "special night" vs. Seattle Sounders can turn 2023 around
Bernard Kamungo: MLS NEXT Pro star saves FC Dallas on 2023 debut
Lorenzo Insigne returns for Toronto FC after groin injury
Philadelphia show "heart" in comeback as CCL matchup against LAFC looms
7:01

7:01

7:00

7:01

