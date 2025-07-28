Young Players: Who impressed during Matchday 27?

MLS's rising stars achieved more milestones with more standout performances throughout Matchday 27.
Here's who made the cut for our latest Young Players of the Matchday selections.
CF Montréal's 18-year-old rising Guatemalan international scored his first MLS goal against his former club to help the Canadian side to a 3-1 victory at New England. The Revs traded Escobar's homegrown rights to Montréal in April after he impressed in MLS NEXT Pro.
New York City FC's 18-year-old homegrown midfielder also opened his MLS account, supplementing teammate Alonso Martínez's hat trick in his team's wild, goal-filled 4-3 victory at Toyota Stadium.
Shore has played a significant role during his breakout season, making 23 appearances (14 starts) while completing 88 percent of his passes.
Toklomati has thrived since Charlotte FC transferred Patrick Agyemang to EFL Championship side Derby County. The 20-year-old Israeli international has five goals in his last seven matches following his latest tally in a 2-0 win over Toronto FC.
Toklomati's impact has coincided with a resurgent run of form for the Crown, who have won four straight matches to reassert themselves in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race.
Wolff helped Austin FC continue their own recent hot streak, contributing a goal and an assist as the Verde & Black cruised to a 4-2 victory at D.C. United. The 20-year-old homegrown has been a rock in 2025, making 23 appearances (21 starts) while posting 2g/5a.
San Diego FC's clean sheet in their 1-0 win vs. Nashville was aided by an impressive shift in central defense from the 20-year-old Ghanaian. Normally a midfielder, the expansion club took Duah No. 1 overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.
- Benjamin Cremaschi: With Jordi Alba unavailable (suspension), Cremaschi deputized at left back and helped Inter Miami pull off the rare feat of shutting out Evander and FC Cincinnati.