Young Players of the Matchday

Young Players: Who impressed during Matchday 27?

YPOTM_MD27_Escobar

Ari Liljenwall

MLS's rising stars achieved more milestones with more standout performances throughout Matchday 27.

Here's who made the cut for our latest Young Players of the Matchday selections.

MTL_Escobar_Olger_2025_MLS-OBJ-0002I4
Olger Escobar
Midfielder · CF Montréal

CF Montréal's 18-year-old rising Guatemalan international scored his first MLS goal against his former club to help the Canadian side to a 3-1 victory at New England. The Revs traded Escobar's homegrown rights to Montréal in April after he impressed in MLS NEXT Pro.

NYC_2025_Shore_Jonathan_MLS-OBJ-0001B2
Jonathan Shore
Midfielder · New York City Football Club

New York City FC's 18-year-old homegrown midfielder also opened his MLS account, supplementing teammate Alonso Martínez's hat trick in his team's wild, goal-filled 4-3 victory at Toyota Stadium.

Shore has played a significant role during his breakout season, making 23 appearances (14 starts) while completing 88 percent of his passes.

CLT_2025_Toklomati_Idan_MLS-OBJ-0007TI
Idan Toklomati
Forward · Charlotte FC

Toklomati has thrived since Charlotte FC transferred Patrick Agyemang to EFL Championship side Derby County. The 20-year-old Israeli international has five goals in his last seven matches following his latest tally in a 2-0 win over Toronto FC.

Toklomati's impact has coincided with a resurgent run of form for the Crown, who have won four straight matches to reassert themselves in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race.

ATX_2025_Wolff_Owen_MLS-OBJ-00005F
Owen Wolff
Midfielder · Austin FC

Wolff helped Austin FC continue their own recent hot streak, contributing a goal and an assist as the Verde & Black cruised to a 4-2 victory at D.C. United. The 20-year-old homegrown has been a rock in 2025, making 23 appearances (21 starts) while posting 2g/5a.

SD_2025_Duah_Manu_MLS-OBJ-00081O
Manu Duah
Midfielder · San Diego FC

San Diego FC's clean sheet in their 1-0 win vs. Nashville was aided by an impressive shift in central defense from the 20-year-old Ghanaian. Normally a midfielder, the expansion club took Duah No. 1 overall in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

Honorable mentions
Ari Liljenwall -
@AriLiljenwall

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video