Orlando City's dynamic duo flips the script on Columbus Crew

Orlando City SC were just minutes away from a 1-0 defeat in their Matchday 27 clash at the Columbus Crew. One Ramiro Enrique brace and a history-making goal from Martín Ojeda later, and the Lions instead left Lower.com Field with a stunning 3-1 victory.
A dynamite substitute shift from Enrique proved to be the catalyst. The Argentine forward entered in the 67th minute with the Lions facing a one-goal deficit, and proceeded to flip the match on its head, scoring twice in three minutes to kickstart the comeback (76', 79').
“As a forward, you are always assessed by the amount of goals you score,” Enrique said postgame. “I am happy to help the team however I can. I am always going to give it my all, and I am happy with my performance and with that of the team.”
Orlando head coach Oscar Pareja also had plenty of praise for the 24-year-old, who has three goals in his last five matches.
“[Enrique] is a good example of professionalism, dedication, and patience,” said Pareja. “A big game for us, and Ramiro did a phenomenal job today – he gives us a lot of tools when he comes from the bench or when he starts. He is an example for the youngsters – the respect he has for his teammates.”
Ojeda makes history
To eliminate any glimmer of hope for Wilfried Nancy’s Columbus, Ojeda scored the third unanswered goal in the 96th minute, receiving a pass from USMNT right back Alex Freeman and blasting it past fellow US international Patrick Schulte.
Ojeda’s goal marks his 10th consecutive match with a goal contribution, extending his club-record streak. With two assists, he also brought his total goal contributions for the season to 25 (13g/12a), surpassing Portuguese legend Nani’s previous single-season club record of 23.
“We depend a lot on that talent difference that Designated Players have,” Pareja said of Ojeda. “What Martín has done over the year is prove himself and everyone… that with Martín Ojeda, you guarantee effort, talent, sacrifice, discipline… he just does the job the best he can for his team.”
Leagues Cup momentum
Beating Columbus on the road is a tough task for any team. On Friday, Pareja and Orlando achieved something no other visiting club had done this season.
Win at Lower.com Field.
“We couldn’t retain the ball in the first half – our sequences were very short,” Pareja said. “Columbus know how to use the spaces, and they were creating a lot of trouble on our left… they have very good players and a very good system.”
Orlando will hope to build on this run of form, with two straight wins as they shift focus to Leagues Cup 2025. The Florida side will open their campaign on July 30 against LIGA MX giants Pumas before facing Atlas and Necaxa, with all matches set to be played at home at Inter&Co Stadium.
Looking to build on last year’s Round of 32 exit, Orlando’s boss is eager to get the competition going.
“We come from winning against New England at a very tough away fixture, and now winning against Columbus really gets us going," said Pareja. "...We are very happy today, we are excited for the boys and the victory.
"We are going to rest a bit tonight and then get right into Leagues Cup.”