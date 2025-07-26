Orlando City's dynamic duo flips the script on Columbus Crew

Orlando City SC were just minutes away from a 1-0 defeat in their Matchday 27 clash at the Columbus Crew . One Ramiro Enrique brace and a history-making goal from Martín Ojeda later, and the Lions instead left Lower.com Field with a stunning 3-1 victory .

A dynamite substitute shift from Enrique proved to be the catalyst. The Argentine forward entered in the 67th minute with the Lions facing a one-goal deficit, and proceeded to flip the match on its head, scoring twice in three minutes to kickstart the comeback (76', 79').

“As a forward, you are always assessed by the amount of goals you score,” Enrique said postgame. “I am happy to help the team however I can. I am always going to give it my all, and I am happy with my performance and with that of the team.”

Orlando head coach Oscar Pareja also had plenty of praise for the 24-year-old, who has three goals in his last five matches.