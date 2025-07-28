CF Monterrey vs. FC Cincinnati: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup Phase One match

The Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31, while the top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

The top four teams from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals, meaning only eight of the 36 entrants (18 from MLS, 18 from LIGA MX) reach the knockout phase.

During Phase One, MLS and LIGA MX teams will look to earn points in a league-specific table against clubs from their own league. Adding to the rivalry showdowns, matches go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie.

That leaves Evander driving the Orange & Blue, who also lean on USMNT center back Miles Robinson and midfield work-horse Pavel Bucha .

However, Cincy's attack took a hit when Kévin Denkey recently suffered a leg injury. The club-record signing and Togo international has 14 goals (all competitions) since arriving ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The Brazilian No. 10, who recently captained the MLS All-Stars, has been fantastic since joining via a wintertime trade from the Portland Timbers . He has 15g/8a in 23 regular-season matches to enter the Landon Donovan MLS MVP discussion.

With Evander leading the way, Cincy are seeking their second trophy of the Pat Noonan era.

It's been a busy summer for Monterrey, who made the Round of 16 at the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup. The five-time Concacaf Champions Cup winners are also off to a strong start in the LIGA MX Apertura, winning back-to-back matches after losing to Pachuca on Matchday 1.

To keep building momentum, Rayados will lean on their Spanish stars. That includes former Real Madrid center back and 2010 FIFA World Cup champion Sergio Ramos, as well as midfielders Sergio Canales and Óliver Torres.