Team of the Matchday: Minnesota United, Real Salt Lake dominate in road victories

Minnesota United FC and Real Salt Lake earned lopsided road victories in Matchday 10, leading the latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Minnesota rolled to a 3-0 win at Charlotte FC; midfielder Robin Lod (1g/2a) led the way during head coach Eric Ramsay's first road victory.
RSL striker Cristian Arango (2g/2a) extended his Golden Boot presented by Audi lead in a 4-0 win at Chicago Fire FC, a match where left back Alex Katranis notched an assist.
LAFC's Denis Bouanga (2g/0a) and Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi (2g/1a) join Arango up top after star-leading performances. Bouanga ensured a 2-2 comeback draw vs. the New York Red Bulls, while Messi fueled a 3-1 comeback win over Nashville SC.
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta (1g/1a) and New York City FC's Santiago Rodríguez (1g/1a) pulled the strings in Eastern Conference showdowns. Cincy rebounded with a 2-1 win at Atlanta United, and NYCFC stayed red-hot with a 2-0 win over D.C. United.
LA Galaxy's Gabriel Pec (1g/1a) was part of a Cali Clásico goals bonanza, further finding his stride in a 4-3 win over the San Jose Earthquakes. By contrast, Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson made five saves to fasten a 1-0 win vs. the New England Revolution.
Completing the TotM, Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira and St. Louis CITY SC defender Tomas Totland both scored crucial late goals. Moreira's golazo salvaged a 2-2 draw vs. the Portland Timbers, and Totland's stoppage-time effort capped a 3-3 draw at Sporting Kansas City.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Sean Johnson (TOR) - Alex Katranis (RSL), Steven Moreira (CLB), Tomas Totland (STL) - Gabriel Pec (LA), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Santiago Rodríguez (NYC), Robin Lod (MIN) - Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Cristian Arango (RSL), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Coach: Eric Ramsay (MIN)
Bench: Brad Stuver (ATX), Devin Padelford (MIN), Sergio Busquets (MIA), Erik Thommy (SKC), Emil Forsberg (RBNY), Ryan Gauld (VAN), Iván Angulo (ORL), Joseph Paintsil (LA), João Klauss (STL)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.