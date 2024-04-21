Lionel Messi continues torrid pace as Inter Miami top Nashville

Saturday night was the latest standout showing from the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, who continued his dominance of Nashville with another vintage performance along the lines of his Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup displays against Gary Smith's side.

But it wasn't all good news for Miami in Matchday 10: Influential Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gómez left the game on a stretcher with a sprained ankle , possibly adding to the club's injury woes.

"I want to have all my players," head coach Gerardo Martino said post-match. "The sensation is like I'm chasing after the carrot, 'Next week we'll have everyone,' and now Diego [gets injured]. 'Next week we'll have everyone,' and it's someone else.' This is what's happening."