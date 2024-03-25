Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: LAFC, Philadelphia Union & New York Red Bulls take flight

Jonathan Sigal

LAFC, Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls all won big during Matchday 6, comprising over half of the latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

New York’s forward duo of Lewis Morgan (3g/0a) and Dante Vanzeir (0g/4a) was unstoppable, repeatedly linking up during a 4-0 rout of Inter Miami CF. Morgan is now tied atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi leaderboard with five goals, while Vanzeir has a league-high five assists this year.

Philadelphia were missing roughly half their starting XI due to international duty, yet head coach Jim Curtin’s team still dug deep for a 3-1 win at the Portland Timbers. Julián Carranza bagged a brace to become the fifth player in club history to score 30 goals, while goalkeeper Oliver Semmle made seven saves in place of Andre Blake.

LAFC emphatically ended their lengthy goalless streak, soaring to a 5-0 win over 10-man Nashville SC. Dénis Bouanga opened his 2024 account with a brace, while Eduard Atuesta scored his first goal since rejoining the Black & Gold on loan from Palmeiras.

Real Salt Lake winger Fidel Barajas was stellar in his first MLS start, providing two assists in a 2-1 comeback win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The Mexican-American starlet became the sixth player in MLS history to record a multi-assist game at 17 years old or younger.

Mark Delgado sealed the LA Galaxy’s 3-2 comeback victory at Sporting Kansas City, capping an eight-minute flurry of goals with his back-post finish. The midfielder’s been an unsung hero for LA, with head coach Greg Vanney dubbing him “omnipresent” in their success.

Brad Smith scored a 96th-minute winner off the bench, giving the Houston Dynamo FC a 1-0 victory at the Colorado Rapids. Meanwhile, Toronto FC’s Tyrese Spicer opened the scoring in a 2-0 victory over shorthanded Atlanta United – becoming the sixth No. 1 overall SuperDraft pick to score in his first career MLS start.

Matt Miazga, the reigning MLS Defender of the Year, anchored FC Cincinnati's 1-0 win over New York City FC, marking their third shutout of the young season.

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Oliver Semmle (PHI) - Brad Smith (HOU), Matt Miazga (CIN), Tyrese Spicer (TOR) - Fidel Barajas (RSL), Eduard Atuesta (LAFC), Mark Delgado (LA), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC) - Lewis Morgan (RBNY), Dante Vanzeir (RBNY), Julián Carranza (PHI)

Coach: Jim Curtin (PHI)

Bench: John McCarthy (LA), Josh Yaro (STL), Ashley Westwood (CLT), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Riqui Puig (LA), Federico Bernardeschi (TOR), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Christian Benteke (DC), Jack Lynn (ORL)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

