Team of the Matchday: LAFC, Philadelphia Union & New York Red Bulls take flight

LAFC , Philadelphia Unio n and New York Red Bulls all won big during Matchday 6, comprising over half of the latest Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

New York’s forward duo of Lewis Morgan (3g/0a) and Dante Vanzeir (0g/4a) was unstoppable, repeatedly linking up during a 4-0 rout of Inter Miami CF. Morgan is now tied atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi leaderboard with five goals, while Vanzeir has a league-high five assists this year.

Philadelphia were missing roughly half their starting XI due to international duty, yet head coach Jim Curtin’s team still dug deep for a 3-1 win at the Portland Timbers. Julián Carranza bagged a brace to become the fifth player in club history to score 30 goals, while goalkeeper Oliver Semmle made seven saves in place of Andre Blake.

LAFC emphatically ended their lengthy goalless streak, soaring to a 5-0 win over 10-man Nashville SC. Dénis Bouanga opened his 2024 account with a brace, while Eduard Atuesta scored his first goal since rejoining the Black & Gold on loan from Palmeiras.