Team of the Matchday: Inter Miami bounce back, Houston Dynamo continue climb

Inter Miami CF returned to winning ways before a record-setting crowd, giving the Herons two players on the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 9.
Lionel Messi and Diego Gómez both tallied 1g/1a in Inter Miami’s 3-2 win at Sporting Kansas City, stepping up as 72,610 fans attended their cross-conference game at Arrowhead Stadium. SKC midfielder Erik Thommy (2g/0a) also met the occasion, but couldn’t prevent the visitors from ending their five-match winless streak across all competitions.
LAFC attacker Mateusz Bogusz (2g/0a) and Portland Timbers midfielder Evander (1g/1a) were both sensational in a 2-2 draw at Providence Park. Ditto for Colorado Rapids striker Rafael Navarro (2g/1a) in a 3-0 win at the San Jose Earthquakes, as well as LA Galaxy winger Joseph Paintsil (1g/1a) in a 3-1 win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC that sent his side atop the Western Conference.
Houston Dynamo FC have now won four of their last five games, including Saturday’s 2-1 win at Minnesota United FC. Center back Ethan Bartlow made an incredible goal-line clearance, while head coach Ben Olsen continues to maximize his squad absent injured DPs Héctor Herrera and Sebastián Ferreira.
New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese has been arguably his team’s MVP this year, making five saves in a 2-0 win over the New England Revolution.
Lastly, outside backs Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United) and Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union) both scored in a 2-2 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Wiley's long-range blast was ultimately canceled out by Wagner's volley, which kept Philadelphia as the last unbeaten team in 2024.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Matt Freese (NYC) - Caleb Wiley (ATL), Ethan Bartlow (HOU), Kai Wagner (PHI) - Erik Thommy (SKC), Evander (POR), Diego Gómez (MIA), Joseph Paintsil (LA) - Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC), Rafael Navarro (COL), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Coach: Ben Olsen (HOU)
Bench: Zack Steffen (COL), Malte Amundsen (CLB), Aaron Herrera (DC), Keaton Parks (NYC), Nicolás Lodeiro (ORL), Liel Abada (CLT), Josef Martínez (MTL), Prince Owusu (TOR), João Klauss (STL)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.