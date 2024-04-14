Duncan McGuire plays super-sub hero as Orlando City beat DC United

McGuire, whose initial 2024 plans were severely altered after a well-publicized loan attempt to Blackburn Rovers broke down, has responded well to the offseason adversity, scoring three goals in six appearances to keep pace with his breakout 13g/3a campaign last year. His strong super-sub performance on Matchday 9 shows he's set to fight for a spot on the US U-23 squad at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.