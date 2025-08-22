Toronto FC add José Cifuentes on loan from Rangers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have acquired midfielder José Cifuentes on loan from Scottish Premiership powerhouse Rangers FC, the club announced Friday.
The 26-year-old Ecuador international's deal lasts through June 2026 with a purchase option. He will not occupy an international roster spot, as he has a U.S. Green Card.
Cifuentes is Toronto's second major midfield addition this summer after they acquired Djordje Mihailovic from the Colorado Rapids.
In recent weeks, the club has moved on from midfielders Matty Longstaff (trade to CF Montréal) and Deybi Flores (transfer to Al-Najma SC).
“We are delighted to welcome José to Toronto FC,” said general manager Jason Hernandez. “Cifu will be a welcomed addition to our midfield as he has already proven his ability to deliver at an elite level in MLS.
"His skill set will complement our current group and serve as an important piece of our team as we continue to build for the future.”
Cifuentes brings MLS experience to Toronto after playing for LAFC from 2020-23. He posted 14g/20a in 102 regular-season games, and helped the Black & Gold complete an MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield in 2022.
Since joining Rangers in August 2023, Cifuentes has played 20 times. He's also featured on loan for Cruzeiro (Brazil) and Aris (Greece).
Internationally, Cifuentes has 21 caps with Ecuador. He competed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Toronto are in their first season under head coach Robin Fraser. They last reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant