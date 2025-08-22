Toronto FC add José Cifuentes on loan from Rangers

Toronto FC have acquired midfielder José Cifuentes on loan from Scottish Premiership powerhouse Rangers FC, the club announced Friday.

The 26-year-old Ecuador international's deal lasts through June 2026 with a purchase option. He will not occupy an international roster spot, as he has a U.S. Green Card.

Cifuentes is Toronto's second major midfield addition this summer after they acquired Djordje Mihailovic from the Colorado Rapids.

In recent weeks, the club has moved on from midfielders Matty Longstaff (trade to CF Montréal) and Deybi Flores (transfer to Al-Najma SC).

“We are delighted to welcome José to Toronto FC,” said general manager Jason Hernandez. “Cifu will be a welcomed addition to our midfield as he has already proven his ability to deliver at an elite level in MLS.