Inter Miami vs. Orlando City: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup semifinal

The Florida Derby goes international on Wednesday evening, when Inter Miami CF host Orlando City for a spot in the League Cup 2025 final.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, Aug. 27 | 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Leagues Cup has a new format this year where, of the 36 entrants, only the top four teams in each league-specific table qualified from Phase One to the all-MLS vs. LIGA MX quarterfinals.
After eliminating the final four LIGA MX clubs in the quarterfinals, an MLS side is guaranteed to win Leagues Cup for the third straight year.
The Miami-Orlando winner will face LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders FC in the Aug. 31 final, while the loser heads to the Third Place Match on the same day. The tournament's top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
- Phase One: 8 points, 2W-0L-1D, +3 GD
- Quarterfinals: 2-1 win vs. Tigres UANL
Inter Miami advanced past LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals thanks to a thrilling 2-1 win, with Luis Suárez scoring two penalties to secure the victory.
It continued Miami's run of grinding out results without Lionel Messi, as they previously did against Necaxa and Pumas to finish second in the MLS Phase One table.
Amid the legendary No. 10's hamstring injury, Miami have seen inspired performances from Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul and Telasco Segovia throughout the tournament.
While the Herons won Leagues Cup 2023 and are dreaming of another title, they'll have to overcome an Orlando side that has gotten the better of them twice this season, including beating them 4–1 earlier this month in MLS action.
- Phase One: 7 points, 2W-0L-1D, +6 GD
- Quarterfinals: 0-0 draw vs. Toluca, PK win
Orlando advanced past reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca in the quarterfinals via a dramatic penalty shootout win.
Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made two saves before scoring the semifinal-clinching kick for the Lions, who hope to win the club’s second MLS-era title after capturing the 2022 US Open Cup.
Martín Ojeda leads the way with six goal contributions (3g/3a) during the tournament. Fellow Designated Players Luis Muriel and Marco Pašalić have also been key contributors in attack, as has homegrown right back Alex Freeman.
After dominating Miami in MLS play, taking the regular-season series by a 7-1 aggregate, Orlando will hope to do the same in Leagues Cup.