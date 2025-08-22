Inter Miami vs. Orlando City: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup semifinal

The Florida Derby goes international on Wednesday evening, when Inter Miami CF host Orlando City for a spot in the League Cup 2025 final.

The Miami-Orlando winner will face LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders FC in the Aug. 31 final, while the loser heads to the Third Place Match on the same day. The tournament's top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

After eliminating the final four LIGA MX clubs in the quarterfinals, an MLS side is guaranteed to win Leagues Cup for the third straight year.

Leagues Cup has a new format this year where, of the 36 entrants, only the top four teams in each league-specific table qualified from Phase One to the all-MLS vs. LIGA MX quarterfinals .

Phase One: 8 points, 2W-0L-1D, +3 GD

8 points, 2W-0L-1D, +3 GD Quarterfinals: 2-1 win vs. Tigres UANL

Inter Miami advanced past LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals thanks to a thrilling 2-1 win, with Luis Suárez scoring two penalties to secure the victory.

It continued Miami's run of grinding out results without Lionel Messi, as they previously did against Necaxa and Pumas to finish second in the MLS Phase One table.

Amid the legendary No. 10's hamstring injury, Miami have seen inspired performances from Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul and Telasco Segovia throughout the tournament.