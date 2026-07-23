MLS Great & U.S. Soccer Legend Joins Major League Soccer's Player Development Leadership

NEW YORK – Major League Soccer today announced MLS Great and U.S. Soccer legend Eddie Pope as Senior Vice President of Sporting Development for Major League Soccer and Senior Vice President of Competition & Operations for MLS NEXT Pro.

Reporting to MLS EVP of Sporting Development and President of MLS NEXT Pro, Ali Curtis, Pope will support the strategic alignment of development pathways across MLS NEXT, MLS NEXT Pro, and MLS.

He will oversee development and execution of the long-term sporting vision for MLS NEXT Pro, as well as leading sporting areas for the league, including Competition, Medical, Player Relations, and Operations Departments.

With MLS NEXT, Pope will provide strategic leadership to advance the league's long-term vision and continued growth across its business and sporting priorities, as well as support the planning and execution of premier events, further elevating the player development experience, and strengthening MLS NEXT's role as the leading pathway for elite youth talent.

Pope will also direct Major League Soccer's on-field innovation efforts, helping drive the development and implementation of new sporting initiatives and rules across MLS, MLS NEXT Pro, and MLS NEXT as the leagues continue to grow the game.

"Eddie is an ideal fit for this role. He is experienced, thoughtful, and a tireless worker. We are excited to welcome him to the League Office," said Ali Curtis, EVP of Sporting Development, MLS, and President, MLS NEXT Pro. "Through every stage of his career - as a legendary player and as an executive - Eddie has always carried himself with class, professionalism, and integrity. He embodies what we aspire for players to be, both on and off the field. Eddie's perspective and experience will be invaluable as we work to grow the game, evolve MLS, and develop the next generation."

A U.S. Men's National Team defender and three-time MLS Cup champion, Pope has built a distinguished career both on and off the field. On the international stage, Pope earned 82 caps with the U.S. Men's National Team and represented the United States in three FIFA World Cups as well as at the 1996 Olympic Games. He was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2011.

Following an accomplished playing career, Pope served as Director of Player Relations for the Major League Soccer Players Association before joining Octagon as Director of North American Soccer. Most recently, he served as Chief Sporting Officer of Carolina Core FC in MLS NEXT Pro.

Pope graduated from the University of North Carolina, where he was a standout collegiate player before being selected by D.C. United as the second overall pick in the inaugural 1996 MLS College Draft. A native of High Point, North Carolina, Pope was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2026.

"I'm very proud to join Major League Soccer. Having spent my entire professional playing career in the league, this is a natural next step for me," said Pope. "I've been impressed by MLS' tremendous commitment to investing in player development and strengthening the pro player pathway. I'm excited to join those efforts, build on that momentum, and contribute to the League's continued growth."

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 31st season in 2026 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada. All MLS and Leagues Cup matches can be watched on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com, and features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

About MLS NEXT Pro

Launched in 2022 by Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro is a professional men’s soccer league in the United States and Canada that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT to MLS first teams. MLS NEXT Pro continues to grow the game through innovation and access, bringing professional soccer to new communities and creating opportunities both on and off the field. MLS NEXT Pro celebrates its fifth season in 2026 with 30 teams, 27 MLS-affiliated and three independent, Carolina Core FC, Chattanooga FC and Connecticut United FC. Additional MLS-affiliated and independent clubs will join in the years ahead, including Forest City Cleveland, Jacksonville Armada FC, AC Grand Rapids, and The Island FC. For more information about MLS NEXT Pro, visit mlsnextpro.com.