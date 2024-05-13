Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati make history, LAFC show potential

An astonishing 55 goals were scored throughout Matchday 13, leaving no shortage of attacking options for the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Christian Benteke's hat trick gave D.C. United a 3-2 win at Atlanta United, Luis Muriel opened his MLS account with a brace in Orlando City SC's 3-2 win at the Philadelphia Union and João Klauss netted a brace in St. Louis CITY SC's 3-1 dispatch of Chicago Fire FC.
Denis Bouanga turned provider with three assists in LAFC's 3-0 domination of Vancouver Whitecaps FC. He twice linked up with Cristian Olivera, LAFC's Uruguayan winger who's heating up (2g/0a) before this summer's Copa América.
FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta (1g/1a) sparked a 2-1 win at Hell is Real foe Columbus Crew, giving a flourish to the Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire headliner. Meanwhile, Inter Miami CF's Matías Rojas stayed red-hot with 1g/1a in a 3-2 comeback win at CF Montréal.
San Jose Earthquakes left back Vitor Costa had two assists in a 3-2 comeback win at the Colorado Rapids. Charlotte FC center back Andrew Privett was lock-down in a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC. At right back, Griffin Dorsey supplied the game-winning assist in Houston Dynamo FC's 2-1 win at Sporting Kansas City.
New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese made nine saves in a 3-2 win at Toronto FC, and Pat Noonan oversaw Rivalry Week history in Cincy's first-ever win at Columbus' Lower.com Field.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Matt Freese (NYC) - Vitor Costa (SJ), Andrew Privett (CLT), Griffin Dorsey (HOU) - Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Matías Rojas (MIA), Cristian Olivera (LAFC) - João Klauss (STL), Christian Benteke (DC), Luis Muriel (ORL)
Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)
Bench: Pedro Gallese (ORL), Héctor Herrera (HOU), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Nicolás Lodeiro (ORL), Riqui Puig (LA), Lewis Morgan (RBNY), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Petar Musa (DAL), Cristian Arango (RSL)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.