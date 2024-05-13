Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati make history, LAFC show potential

Jonathan Sigal

An astonishing 55 goals were scored throughout Matchday 13, leaving no shortage of attacking options for the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

24MLS_TOTM_MD13_4x5

Christian Benteke's hat trick gave D.C. United a 3-2 win at Atlanta United, Luis Muriel opened his MLS account with a brace in Orlando City SC's 3-2 win at the Philadelphia Union and João Klauss netted a brace in St. Louis CITY SC's 3-1 dispatch of Chicago Fire FC.

Denis Bouanga turned provider with three assists in LAFC's 3-0 domination of Vancouver Whitecaps FC. He twice linked up with Cristian Olivera, LAFC's Uruguayan winger who's heating up (2g/0a) before this summer's Copa América.

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta (1g/1a) sparked a 2-1 win at Hell is Real foe Columbus Crew, giving a flourish to the Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire headliner. Meanwhile, Inter Miami CF's Matías Rojas stayed red-hot with 1g/1a in a 3-2 comeback win at CF Montréal.

San Jose Earthquakes left back Vitor Costa had two assists in a 3-2 comeback win at the Colorado Rapids. Charlotte FC center back Andrew Privett was lock-down in a 1-0 victory over Nashville SC. At right back, Griffin Dorsey supplied the game-winning assist in Houston Dynamo FC's 2-1 win at Sporting Kansas City.

New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese made nine saves in a 3-2 win at Toronto FC, and Pat Noonan oversaw Rivalry Week history in Cincy's first-ever win at Columbus' Lower.com Field.

24MLS_AudixGDP_TrackerGraphic_4x5_MD13

Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Matt Freese (NYC) - Vitor Costa (SJ), Andrew Privett (CLT), Griffin Dorsey (HOU) - Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Matías Rojas (MIA), Cristian Olivera (LAFC) - João Klauss (STL), Christian Benteke (DC), Luis Muriel (ORL)

Coach: Pat Noonan (CIN)

Bench: Pedro Gallese (ORL), Héctor Herrera (HOU), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Nicolás Lodeiro (ORL), Riqui Puig (LA), Lewis Morgan (RBNY), Cristian Espinoza (SJ), Petar Musa (DAL), Cristian Arango (RSL)

Audi Goals Drive Progress

MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.

Related Stories

Hell is Real: Luciano Acosta brilliance earns FC Cincinnati revenge vs. Columbus Crew
Christian Benteke hat trick! DC United star makes MVP case
Matías Rojas magic: Inter Miami roar back as Messi held scoreless
Luis Muriel breaks out for Orlando City: "It's been a long time coming"
Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Team of the Matchday Matchday Columnist: Jonathan Sigal Matt Freese Vítor Costa de Brito Andrew Privett Griffin Dorsey Dénis Bouanga Luciano Acosta Matias Rojas Cristian Olivera João Klauss Christian Benteke Luis Muriel

Related Stories

Team of the Matchday: Inter Miami & San Jose make Matchday 12 splash
Team of the Matchday: Austin FC make statement, Messi & Benteke dazzle
Team of the Matchday: Minnesota United, Real Salt Lake dominate in road victories
More News
More News
Twellman's Takes: FC Cincinnati make Hell is Real statement
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: FC Cincinnati make Hell is Real statement
Jesse Marsch named Canada coach as Copa América, World Cup loom

Jesse Marsch named Canada coach as Copa América, World Cup loom
DC United's Christian Benteke named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

DC United's Christian Benteke named Player of the Matchday
Stock Up, Stock Down: San Jose Earthquakes show life, Sporting KC need new blood
Voices: Sacha Kljestan

Stock Up, Stock Down: San Jose Earthquakes show life, Sporting KC need new blood
Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati make history, LAFC show potential
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: FC Cincinnati make history, LAFC show potential
Video
Video
Twellman's Takes: FC Cincinnati make Hell is Real statement
1:49
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: FC Cincinnati make Hell is Real statement
Player of the Matchday 13: Christian Benteke 
1:06

Player of the Matchday 13: Christian Benteke 
Red cards, PKs, offside: Breaking down Matchday 13's biggest calls
6:40
Instant Replay

Red cards, PKs, offside: Breaking down Matchday 13's biggest calls
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:39

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday