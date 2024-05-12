Luis Muriel breaks out for Orlando City: "It's been a long time coming"

Luis Muriel has finally opened his goalscoring account for Orlando City SC , and in a big way.

"I think the adaptation of the league was something that I was really trying to get as quickly as possible. ... My teammates and this group are just so hard-working, so to be able to have that and have them pushing me is great."

"It's been a long time coming. I've been waiting for that to happen," Muriel said post-match through a translator.

Attacking partner Duncan McGuire also got on the score sheet, but Muriel's brace proved decisive in ending Orlando's three-game winless streak. It also gave the Designated Player a huge confidence boost.

The Colombian striker, acquired in February from Serie A side Atalanta, scored a brace in the Lions' 3-2 comeback win at the Philadelphia Union on Saturday evening.

More to come?

Orlando head coach Oscar Pareja hopes this is just the start for the 33-year-old Muriel, who produced over 100 goals in Italy's top flight.

"Scoring goals is what he came for, and today it was a night that he will remember. Not just [because] we won, but he scored those two goals that are very [important] for his confidence," Pareja said.

Muriel's first goal (42') was a left-footed blast, beating Oliver Semmle to the top corner. Then 21 seconds into the second half, Muriel doubled Orlando's advantage with his right-footed effort.

Is it the old adage of a striker just needing one – or two, in this case – to get things going?