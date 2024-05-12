Matchday

Luis Muriel breaks out for Orlando City: "It's been a long time coming"

Sydney Hunte

Luis Muriel has finally opened his goalscoring account for Orlando City SC, and in a big way.

The Colombian striker, acquired in February from Serie A side Atalanta, scored a brace in the Lions' 3-2 comeback win at the Philadelphia Union on Saturday evening.

Attacking partner Duncan McGuire also got on the score sheet, but Muriel's brace proved decisive in ending Orlando's three-game winless streak. It also gave the Designated Player a huge confidence boost.

"It's been a long time coming. I've been waiting for that to happen," Muriel said post-match through a translator.

"I think the adaptation of the league was something that I was really trying to get as quickly as possible. ... My teammates and this group are just so hard-working, so to be able to have that and have them pushing me is great."

More to come?

Orlando head coach Oscar Pareja hopes this is just the start for the 33-year-old Muriel, who produced over 100 goals in Italy's top flight.

"Scoring goals is what he came for, and today it was a night that he will remember. Not just [because] we won, but he scored those two goals that are very [important] for his confidence," Pareja said.

Muriel's first goal (42') was a left-footed blast, beating Oliver Semmle to the top corner. Then 21 seconds into the second half, Muriel doubled Orlando's advantage with his right-footed effort.

Is it the old adage of a striker just needing one – or two, in this case – to get things going?

"Hopefully it's true that the goals will continue to come now," Muriel said. "I've come here and continued to work so hard to try to get this team as many goals and as many assists as possible, and get the victories this team deserves."

Sydney Hunte
@SHWrites
Luis Muriel Orlando City SC Matchday

