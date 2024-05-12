Christian Benteke hat trick! DC United star makes MVP case

"Any time I have any interaction with him, I'm impressed by his growth mindset," Lesesne said. "He's just so open-minded. I can be really honest and really critical of Christian. He likes that.

"He likes to get really direct feedback and I think that sets the tone for our entire group to say let's hold one another accountable. When you talk about cultures and environments, when you have someone like that who is your leader and then he always goes and influences the game and impacts the game for us with goals, it makes my job much, much easier."