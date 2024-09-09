Team of the Matchday: DC United, Seattle Sounders stars step up

D.C. United and Seattle Sounders FC won away during Matchday 31, placing several stars on the Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
After a 2-1 victory at Chicago Fire FC, Troy Lesesne's D.C. United have won four of their last five games and moved above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line. Two of their Designated Players – midfielder Mateusz Klich (0g/2a) and striker Christian Benteke (1g/1a) – proved pivotal against Chicago. Benteke now tops the Golden Boot presented by Audi race with 18 goals.
Seattle took full advantage of the Columbus Crew's first-half red card, soaring to a 4-0 win that leaves them one point back of a home playoff spot. Albert Rusnák notched his first career MLS hat trick, Jordan Morris had 1g/1a after forcing Crew goalkeeper Abraham Romero's red card, and Cristian Roldan (0g/1a) produced a vintage all-around performance.
Rising homegrown Julian Hall scored a late equalizer in the New York Red Bulls' 1-1 draw vs. Sporting Kansas City. The 16-year-old forward has two goals this season, both as a substitute.
New England Revolution left back Will Sands delivered two assists in a 2-2 draw vs. St. Louis City SC, his best performance since a midseason trade from Columbus. Meanwhile, Sporting KC right back Khiry Shelton continues to shine his new position.
With Maarten Paes away representing Indonesia in World Cup qualifying, FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer made four saves in a 0-0 draw at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
LAFC were missing several starters for their 0-0 draw at Houston Dynamo FC, though veteran center back Aaron Long put out several fires in the bounce-back result. For Houston, midfielder Héctor Herrera bossed the game's tempo.
Team of the Matchday (3-4-3, left to right): Jimmy Maurer (DAL) - Will Sands (NE), Aaron Long (LAFC), Khiry Shelton (SKC) - Albert Rusnák (SEA), Mateusz Klich (DC), Héctor Herrera (HOU), Cristian Roldan (SEA) - Christian Benteke (DC), Jordan Morris (SEA), Julian Hall (RBNY)
Coach: Troy Lesesne (DC)
Bench: Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Tristan Blackmon (VAN), Andrew Gutman (CHI), Josh Atencio (SEA), Carles Gil (NE), Luca Langoni (NE), Marcel Hartel (STL), Simon Becher (STL), Alan Pulido (SKC)
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $200 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.